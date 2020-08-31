Industry@Tallin & Baltic Event 2020 Application Deadline

TALLINN: The 2020 edition of Industry @Tallinn & Baltic Event is accepting applications for its several sections through 21 September 2020.

There are four sections. Script Pool Tallinn is for scripts of feature-length films and drama series. Baltic Event Co-Production Market is for full length fiction films with potential for international distribution. Works in Progress consists of three presentations: children’s films; Baltic and Finnish films; and international films. POWR Baltic Stories Exchange is designed for scriptwriters with projects in early development.