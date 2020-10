FESTIVALS: Tallinn Unveils Baltic Event Works in Progress

Melchior the Apothecary by Elmo Nüganen

TALLINN: Seven Baltic projects, seven international projects and four additional projects will be presented at the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, the one-week summit for film and audiovisual industry professionals held during PÖFF , on 23 - 27 November 2020. This year’s event will take place fully online.

Baltic Event Works in Progress 2020 (selected projects):

Kalev (Estonia)

Directed by Ove Musting

Produced by Allfilm, Ugri Film

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Melchior The Apothecary (Estonia, Latvia, Germany)

Directed by Elmo Nüganen

Produced by Taska Film (Estonia),Nafta Films (Estonia), HansaFilm (Estonia), Apollo Film Productions (Estonia), Film Angels Studio (Latvia), Maze Productions (Germany)

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute and the Riga Film Fund

Lovable (Latvia, Estonia)

Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs

Produced by Tasse Film (Latvia)

Coproduced by Stellar Films (Estonia)

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute and the Latvian Film Centre

Neon Spring (Latvia)

Directed by Matīss Kaža

Produced by Deep Sea Studios

I Am Fine, Thanks (Lithuania)

Directed by Ernestas Jankauskas,

Produced by Dansu films

Feature Film About Life (Lithuania)

Directed by Dovilė Šarutytė

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Carol of The Bells (Ukraine, Poland)

Directed by Olesya Morgunets-Isaenko,

Produced by Artem Koliubaiev,

Coproduced by Ama Vision, Stewopol

A Butterfly's Heart (Lithuania)

Directed by Inesa Kurklietytė,

Produced Fralita Films

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

The Sleeping Beast (Estonia, Latvia)

Directed by Jaak Kilmi

Produced by Stellar Film (Estonia)

Coproduced by Locomotive (Latvia)

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, the Latvian Film Centre and Creative Europe Media