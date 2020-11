The wolves of Black Nights will have to wear extra masks this year

TALLINN: The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival is collaborating with the medical companies SYNLAB Estonia and Medicum to ensure safety of its guests and venues and to test all guests coming to Tallinn from abroad. The private company Sinu Arst will help the festival with registering COVID cases.

The festival received a special governmental permit to bring foreign guests and press to the country. The festival expects to host around 200 guests, compared with the 1400 guests in 2019. All guests will have to go through a two-phase testing, first in their home country and second upon arrival.

The festival is running as a hybrid event from 13 to 29 November 2020. Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event will take place completely virtually.