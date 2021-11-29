FNE at Tallinn 2021: Dear Thomas Takes Grand Prix at Tallinn Black Nights

TALLINN: The German film Dear Thomas directed by Andreas Kleinert won the Grand Prix at the 25th anniversary edition of the Tallinn Black Nights FF , which concluded on 26 November 2021.

Germany also took the top prize in the First Feature competition for Other Cannibals directed by Francesco Sossai.

The Polish film The Wedding Day by Wojtek Smarzowsk, produced by Studio Metrage in coproduction with Canal+ , won the Best Director and Best Screenplay awards.

Lifetime achievement awards were given to Estonia’s Elle Kull and Spain’s Carlos Saura

Official Selection Competition

Best Film:

Dear Thomas (Germany)

Directed by Andreas Kleinert

Best Director:

The Wedding Day / Wesele (Poland)

Directed by Wojtek Smarzowski

Produced by Studio Metrage

Coproduced by Canal+

Supported by National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office, and using the tax rebates from the Polish Film Institute

Best Screenplay:

The Wedding Day / Wesele (Poland)

Directed by Wojtek Smarzowski

Produced by Studio Metrage

Coproduced by Canal+

Supported by National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office, and using the tax rebates from the Polish Film Institute

Best Cinematography:

Emre Tanyildiz for The List of Those Who Love Me (Turkey)

Directed by Emre Erdoğdu

Best Actress:

Sofia Krugova for No Looking Back (Russia)

Directed by Kirill Sokolov



Best Actor:

Albrecht Schuch for Dear Thomas



Best Original Score:

Esa-Pekka Salonen for The Wait (Finland)

Directed by Aku Louhimies

Best Production Design:

Anna Nyitrai for Perpetuity (Hungary)

Directed by Gyorgy Palfi

Produced by KMH Film

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

The First Feature Competition

Best First Feature:

Other Cannibals (Germany)

Directed by Francesco Sossai

Special Jury Prizes:

Immersion (Chile)

Directed by Nicolás Postiglione

and

Her Way (France)

Directed by Cécile Ducrocq

Baltic Competition

Best Baltic Feature Film:

Runner / Bėgikė (Lithuania, Czech Republic)

Directed by Andrius Blaževičius

Produced by M-Films

Coproduced by Bionaut

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre



The Rebels with a Cause Competition

Rebels with a Cause Award:

The Moths (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Stasik

Produced by Centrala, TVP

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Rebels with their Shorts:

They Were to Cross the River (France)

Directed by Faeze Karimpour

FIPRESCI award:

Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)

Directed by Aleksandra Terpińska

Produced by Madants

Coproduced by Warner Bros, Alcatraz Films, Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje and Abstraction Plan

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Estonian Ecumenical award:

Mukagali / Мyкагали (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Bolat Kalymbetov