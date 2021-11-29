FNE at Tallinn 2021: Dear Thomas Takes Grand Prix at Tallinn Black Nights

Germany also took the top prize in the First Feature competition for Other Cannibals directed by Francesco Sossai.
Lifetime achievement awards were given to Estonia’s Elle Kull and Spain’s Carlos Saura
Official Selection Competition
Best Film:
Dear Thomas (Germany)
Directed by Andreas Kleinert
Best Director:
The Wedding Day / Wesele (Poland)
Directed by Wojtek Smarzowski
Produced by Studio Metrage
Coproduced by Canal+
Supported by National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office, and using the tax rebates from the Polish Film Institute
Best Screenplay:
Best Cinematography:
Emre Tanyildiz for The List of Those Who Love Me (Turkey)
Directed by Emre Erdoğdu
Best Actress:
Sofia Krugova for No Looking Back (Russia)
Directed by Kirill Sokolov
Best Actor:
Albrecht Schuch for Dear Thomas
Best Original Score:
Esa-Pekka Salonen for The Wait (Finland)
Directed by Aku Louhimies
Best Production Design:
Anna Nyitrai for Perpetuity (Hungary)
Directed by Gyorgy Palfi
Produced by KMH Film
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
The First Feature Competition
Best First Feature:
Other Cannibals (Germany)
Directed by Francesco Sossai
Special Jury Prizes:
Immersion (Chile)
Directed by Nicolás Postiglione
and
Her Way (France)
Directed by Cécile Ducrocq
Baltic Competition
Best Baltic Feature Film:
Runner / Bėgikė (Lithuania, Czech Republic)
Directed by Andrius Blaževičius
Produced by M-Films
Coproduced by Bionaut
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
The Rebels with a Cause Competition
Rebels with a Cause Award:
The Moths (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Stasik
Produced by Centrala, TVP
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Rebels with their Shorts:
They Were to Cross the River (France)
Directed by Faeze Karimpour
FIPRESCI award:
Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
Directed by Aleksandra Terpińska
Produced by Madants
Coproduced by Warner Bros, Alcatraz Films, Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje and Abstraction Plan
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Estonian Ecumenical award:
Mukagali / Мyкагали (Kazakhstan)
Directed by Bolat Kalymbetov