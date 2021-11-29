29-11-2021

FNE at Tallinn 2021: Dear Thomas Takes Grand Prix at Tallinn Black Nights

    Dear Thomas by Andreas Kleinert

    TALLINN: The German film Dear Thomas directed by Andreas Kleinert won the Grand Prix at the 25th anniversary edition of the Tallinn Black Nights FF, which concluded on 26 November 2021.

    Germany also took the top prize in the First Feature competition for Other Cannibals directed by Francesco Sossai.

    The Polish film The Wedding Day by Wojtek Smarzowsk, produced by Studio Metrage in coproduction with Canal+, won the Best Director and Best Screenplay awards.

    Lifetime achievement awards were given to Estonia’s Elle Kull and Spain’s Carlos Saura

    Official Selection Competition

    The Wedding Day by Wojciech SmarzowskiBest Film:
    Dear Thomas (Germany)
    Directed by Andreas Kleinert

    Best Director:
    The Wedding Day / Wesele (Poland)
    Directed by Wojtek Smarzowski
    Produced by Studio Metrage
    Coproduced by Canal+
    Supported by National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office, and using the tax rebates from the Polish Film Institute

    Best Screenplay:
    The Wedding Day / Wesele (Poland)
    Directed by Wojtek Smarzowski
    Produced by Studio Metrage
    Coproduced by Canal+
    Supported by National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office, and using the tax rebates from the Polish Film Institute

    Best Cinematography:
    Emre Tanyildiz for The List of Those Who Love Me (Turkey)
    Directed by Emre Erdoğdu

    Best Actress:
    Sofia Krugova for No Looking Back (Russia)
    Directed by Kirill Sokolov
     
    Best Actor:
    Albrecht Schuch for Dear Thomas
     
    Best Original Score:
    Esa-Pekka Salonen for The Wait (Finland)
    Directed by Aku Louhimies

    Best Production Design:
    Anna Nyitrai for Perpetuity (Hungary)
    Directed by Gyorgy Palfi
    Produced by KMH Film
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

    The First Feature Competition

    Best First Feature:
    Other Cannibals (Germany)
    Directed by Francesco Sossai

    Special Jury Prizes:
    Immersion (Chile)
    Directed by Nicolás Postiglione
    and
    Her Way (France)
    Directed by Cécile Ducrocq

    Runner by Andrius BlaževičiusBaltic Competition

    Best Baltic Feature Film:
    Runner / Bėgikė (Lithuania, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Andrius Blaževičius
    Produced by M-Films
    Coproduced by Bionaut
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    The Rebels with a Cause Competition

    Rebels with a Cause Award:
    The Moths (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Stasik
    Produced by Centrala, TVP
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Rebels with their Shorts:
    They Were to Cross the River (France)
    Directed by Faeze Karimpour

    FIPRESCI award:
    Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
    Directed by Aleksandra Terpińska
    Produced by Madants
    Coproduced by Warner Bros, Alcatraz Films, Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje and Abstraction Plan
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Estonian Ecumenical award:
    Mukagali / Мyкагали (Kazakhstan)
    Directed by Bolat Kalymbetov

