TALLINN: The Finish/German/Estonian/Russian coproduction Compartment No 6 by Juho Kuosmanen has been nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language category.

Compartment No 6 had its world premiere in the 2021 Cannes’ Official Competition, where it received the Grand Prix ex-aequo.

The film was produced by Finland’s Aamu Filmcompany in coproduction with Germany’s Achtung Panda, Estonian Amrion, Finnish Elokuvayhtio Komeetta Oy and Russian CTB Films. It was supported by Eurimages and the Finnish Film Foundation. Sony Pictures Classics is handling the sales.

The winners will be announced on 9 January 2022.