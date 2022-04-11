Estonia in Talks to Increase Funding for Cash Rebate

TALLINN: Estonian Film Industry Cluster has appealed to the Estonian Government to increase the funds given to the Film Estonia cash rebate programme, as the interest in shooting in Estonia has increased. The Cluster also suggests that the 2 m EUR annual limit should be removed.

In 2022 seven projects have already applied to Film Estonia, with a combined cash rebate amount of about 3.4 m EUR. The Ministry of Culture is aware of the issue and has also asked the Government to release the necessary funds. The Minister of Finance, Keit Pentus, looks favourably upon the request to increase the annual cash rebate support and the discussion will be initiated in the government in a few weeks’ time.

The Ministry of Culture has assessed that the additional support would bring another 11.4 m EUR to Estonia, with net value of at least 8 m EUR for the Estonian economy.