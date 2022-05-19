19-05-2022

FNE at Cannes 2022: Estonian Cinema in Cannes

By Estonian Film Institute
    PÖFF is proud to announce its full plans during the Marché du Film this May. Central to this year’s plans is support for Ukrainian filmmakers.

    PÖFF is directly involved in the Goes To Cannes and Ukrainian Features Preview strands of a larger Ukraine in Focus program this year. With the aid of other international partners including the Marché du Film itself, European Commission, European Film Academy, German Films, Estonian Film Institute, Lithuanian Film Centre, EAVE, Pop Up Film Residency, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, EI-Company and Europa International, Ukrainian filmmakers and producers will have networking, pitching and co-financing opportunities across May 21st and 22nd. The full schedule for Ukraine in Focus includes Black Nights Goes to Cannes, Ukrainian Films Now, Ukrainian Features Preview, Cannes Docs and Producers Network activities.

    BLACK NIGHTS GOES TO CANNES

    For the second year in a row, PÖFF has joined the Marché du Film’s well-established Goes To Cannes strand, showcasing projects in development seeking sales agents. The projects will be presented on Saturday May 21st, from 14:15 to 16:15, at Palais K. This year, in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the PÖFF team made the decision to exclusively select Ukrainian projects for this year’s edition, including:

    The Editorial Office (Редакція)
    Directed by: Roman Bondarchuk
    Produced by: Darya Bassel (Moon Man), Darya Averchenko (South Films) & Tanja Georgieva-Waldhauer (Elemag pictures).
    Countries of production: Ukraine, Germany

    The Glass House (Дім за склом)
    Directed by: Taras Dron
    Produced by: Igor Savychenko (Directory films), Valeria Sochyvets (Contemporary Ukrainian
    Сinema), Rodrigo Ruiz Tarazona (Сіnelab), Taras Dron (Nord Production)
    Countries of production: Ukraine, Romania

    Do You Love Me?
    Directed by: Tonia Noyabrova
    Produced by: Anastasiia Bukovska, Danylo Kaptyukh (Family Production)
    Country of production: Ukraine

    Chrysantemum Day (Свято Хризантем)
    Directed by: Simon Mozgovyi
    Produced by: Alex Chepiga, Artem Koliubaiev, Daryna Zakharova, Kateryna Lachyna (Mainstream Pictures LLC)
    Countries of production: Ukraine, North Macedonia

    Demons (Демони)
    Directed by: Natalka Vorozhbyt
    Produced by: Dmytro Minzianov (Kristi Film), Denis Ivanov (Arthouse Traffic)
    Country of production: Ukraine

    UKRAINIAN FEATURES PREVIEW

    PÖFF and the Marché du Film additionally present four Ukrainian feature films nearing completion on Saturday 21 May, from 12:00 to 13:00, at Palais K.

    Rock. Paper. Grenage

    Director: Iryna Tsilyk
    Producers: Vladimir Yatsenko & Anna Yatsenko (ForeFilms)

    When We Were 15

    Director: Anna Buryachkova
    Producers: Natalia Libet & Vitalii Sheremetiev (Digital Religion)

    Lapalissade

    Director: Filip Sotnychenko
    Producers: Halyna Kryvorchuk (Viatel), Valeria Sotnychenko & Sashko Chubko (Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema)

    Lucky Girl

    Director: Marysia Nikitiuk
    Producers: Yanina Sokolova and Julia Sinkevych (Yanina Sokolova Production)

    Demystifying the Streamers - Stage 32 Panel in the Estonian Pavilion

    stage 32

    Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event partners Stage 32, the Estonian Film Institute and World of Film International Festival present a special panel in the Estonian Pavilion.

    Date: Thursday, 19 May, 14.30 - 16.00 CET

    Topic: Demystifying the Streamers
    We will help demystify the streamers, what they are looking for in terms of content, understanding IP and rights and production. 

    Expert Panelists: 

    • Sara Elizabeth Timmins, Producer (McMillions)
    • Tiffany Boyle, President Packaging & Sales Ramo Law
    • Sheila Houlahan, Actor/writer/producer (The Little Things)
    • Moderator: Amanda Toney, Stage 3

    PÖFF SUPPORTS UKRAINE

    poff support Ukraine

    Ukrainian film screenings in Estonia

    Since February, PÖFF has been organizing a festival of Ukrainian films on PÖFF’s web cinema, in Artis and Sõprus cinemas, and on ETV. It’s the largest showcase of Ukrainian films in Estonia, featuring 20 of the best films from recent years, from different genres and topics and aims to collect donations in honor of Ukrainian film makers.

    PÖFF26

    SUBMISSIONS ARE OPEN

    All three festivals are now accepting film submissions, which can be submitted via FilmFreeway. The main festival’s programme includes four competitive sections this year - Official Selection, First Feature Competition, Baltic Film Competition and Rebels with a Cause - and various non-competitive sections for feature films. PÖFF Shorts and Just Film also feature several international competition programmes of their own.

    Submissions for Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event's Baltic Event Co-Production Market and Script Pool programmes are also open now.

