FNE at Cannes 2022: Estonian Cinema in Cannes

PÖFF is proud to announce its full plans during the Marché du Film this May. Central to this year’s plans is support for Ukrainian filmmakers.

PÖFF is directly involved in the Goes To Cannes and Ukrainian Features Preview strands of a larger Ukraine in Focus program this year. With the aid of other international partners including the Marché du Film itself, European Commission, European Film Academy, German Films, Estonian Film Institute, Lithuanian Film Centre, EAVE, Pop Up Film Residency, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, EI-Company and Europa International, Ukrainian filmmakers and producers will have networking, pitching and co-financing opportunities across May 21st and 22nd. The full schedule for Ukraine in Focus includes Black Nights Goes to Cannes, Ukrainian Films Now, Ukrainian Features Preview, Cannes Docs and Producers Network activities.

BLACK NIGHTS GOES TO CANNES

For the second year in a row, PÖFF has joined the Marché du Film’s well-established Goes To Cannes strand, showcasing projects in development seeking sales agents. The projects will be presented on Saturday May 21st, from 14:15 to 16:15, at Palais K. This year, in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the PÖFF team made the decision to exclusively select Ukrainian projects for this year’s edition, including:

The Editorial Office (Редакція)

Directed by: Roman Bondarchuk

Produced by: Darya Bassel (Moon Man), Darya Averchenko (South Films) & Tanja Georgieva-Waldhauer (Elemag pictures).

Countries of production: Ukraine, Germany

The Glass House (Дім за склом)

Directed by: Taras Dron

Produced by: Igor Savychenko (Directory films), Valeria Sochyvets (Contemporary Ukrainian

Сinema), Rodrigo Ruiz Tarazona (Сіnelab), Taras Dron (Nord Production)

Countries of production: Ukraine, Romania

Do You Love Me?

Directed by: Tonia Noyabrova

Produced by: Anastasiia Bukovska, Danylo Kaptyukh (Family Production)

Country of production: Ukraine

Chrysantemum Day (Свято Хризантем)

Directed by: Simon Mozgovyi

Produced by: Alex Chepiga, Artem Koliubaiev, Daryna Zakharova, Kateryna Lachyna (Mainstream Pictures LLC)

Countries of production: Ukraine, North Macedonia

Demons (Демони)

Directed by: Natalka Vorozhbyt

Produced by: Dmytro Minzianov (Kristi Film), Denis Ivanov (Arthouse Traffic)

Country of production: Ukraine

UKRAINIAN FEATURES PREVIEW

PÖFF and the Marché du Film additionally present four Ukrainian feature films nearing completion on Saturday 21 May, from 12:00 to 13:00, at Palais K.

Rock. Paper. Grenage

Director: Iryna Tsilyk

Producers: Vladimir Yatsenko & Anna Yatsenko (ForeFilms)



When We Were 15

Director: Anna Buryachkova

Producers: Natalia Libet & Vitalii Sheremetiev (Digital Religion)



Lapalissade

Director: Filip Sotnychenko

Producers: Halyna Kryvorchuk (Viatel), Valeria Sotnychenko & Sashko Chubko (Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema)



Lucky Girl

Director: Marysia Nikitiuk

Producers: Yanina Sokolova and Julia Sinkevych (Yanina Sokolova Production)

Demystifying the Streamers - Stage 32 Panel in the Estonian Pavilion

Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event partners Stage 32, the Estonian Film Institute and World of Film International Festival present a special panel in the Estonian Pavilion.



Date: Thursday, 19 May, 14.30 - 16.00 CET



Topic: Demystifying the Streamers

We will help demystify the streamers, what they are looking for in terms of content, understanding IP and rights and production.



Expert Panelists:

Sara Elizabeth Timmins, Producer (McMillions)

Tiffany Boyle, President Packaging & Sales Ramo Law

Sheila Houlahan, Actor/writer/producer (The Little Things)

Moderator: Amanda Toney, Stage 3

PÖFF SUPPORTS UKRAINE

Ukrainian film screenings in Estonia

Since February, PÖFF has been organizing a festival of Ukrainian films on PÖFF’s web cinema, in Artis and Sõprus cinemas, and on ETV. It’s the largest showcase of Ukrainian films in Estonia, featuring 20 of the best films from recent years, from different genres and topics and aims to collect donations in honor of Ukrainian film makers.

PÖFF26

SUBMISSIONS ARE OPEN

All three festivals are now accepting film submissions, which can be submitted via FilmFreeway. The main festival’s programme includes four competitive sections this year - Official Selection, First Feature Competition, Baltic Film Competition and Rebels with a Cause - and various non-competitive sections for feature films. PÖFF Shorts and Just Film also feature several international competition programmes of their own.

Submit to Black Nights Film Festival

Submit to Just Film

Submit to PÖFF Shorts

Submissions for Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event's Baltic Event Co-Production Market and Script Pool programmes are also open now.

