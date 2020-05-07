FESTIVALS: Batumi Adds Covid Section

BATUMI: The 15th edition of Georgia’s Batumi International Art-house Film Festival ( BIAFF ) has announced that it will add a special section “COVIDEO” to the 2020 festival taking place 13 – 20 September 2020.

The “COVIDEO” section is for beginner or professional film-directors as well as amateur filmmakers with short films of one minute to five minutes on the theme of the world seen in isolation. Films should be shot between March and June 2020 in HD quality format.

The festival will select 20 short films, which will be presented in the special competition section of BIAFF 2020 - "COVIDEO" and will be evaluated by both the jury and the audience.

The application form is available at https://bit.ly/2W06O3C and further contact information is at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The festival is supported by the Ministry of Culture of Georgia and the Georgian National Film Center.