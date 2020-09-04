FESTIVALS: BIAFF Industry Platform Alternative Wave 2020

TBILISI: The BIAFF 's industry platform Alternative Wave will take place during the festival, which runs 16-20 September 2020. The main focus of the 2020 Alternative Wave is to develop low budget feature film projects with the support of foreign and local experienced film industry specialists.

Alternative Wave mainly focuses on Georgian film projects, but in recent years it has began to include some projects from the Black Sea region (Turkey, the Ukraine, Bulgaria, etc.). In the long term, it will expand to embrace the Black Sea region and become a regional meeting platform. It is supported by the Georgian National Film Center and the Ministry of Culture of Ajara.

“In the current pandemic situation, regardless of difficulties and limitations (due to regulations), it is important that BIAFF takes place and revitalises the cultural and festival life in Georgia. And it’s very positive that we are able to hold the festival in physical space (cinema and open-air) – the festivals are a meeting point, interaction of people, exchange of ideas, networking etc. We are also organising the industry platform Alternative Wave, which is taking place already for the sixth year at BIAFF. Despite the difficulties, it is taking place, although will have a combined format: international experts will join online and Georgian experts will be present at the festival. The project is coordinated by Georgian producers Lasha Khalvashi and Tinatin Kajrishvili. It is an essential part of the festival, since it creates an effective platform for interaction between Georgian and international filmmakers and film industry representatives, and provides the opportunity for Georgian filmmakers to get professional support in the development of new film projects via the involvement of international experts. Later on, the selected projects will be presented at various other international industry platforms”, Zviad Eliziani, Manager of the festival, told FNE.

The panel of experts are: Nikos Panayotopoulos (Greece), Laurent Danilo (France), Tamar Tatishvili (Georgia), Gulin Ustun (Turkey), and Gela Babluani (Georgia).

The nine projects selected for Alternative Wave 2020 are:

Beka

Director/writer: Vano Burduli

Hammock

Director: Levan Tutberidze

Writer: Irakli Solomonashvili

Tenth Witness

Director/writer:Giga Liklikadze

Awakening

Director/writer: Tengiz Asitashvili

Cold Clouds

Director/writer: Kakha Kikabidze

Good Boys

Director/writer: Giorgi Tavartkiladze

Continuous Road

Director/writer: Giorgi Megrelishvili

Chaos of Silence

Director/writer: Nina Shaburishvili

BRULE LE SANG

Director: Akaki Popkhadze

Writers: Akaki Popkhadze and Floren Hill