FESTIVALS: BIAFF Industry Platform Alternative Wave 2020

Alternative Wave mainly focuses on Georgian film projects, but in recent years it has began to include some projects from the Black Sea region (Turkey, the Ukraine, Bulgaria, etc.). In the long term, it will expand to embrace the Black Sea region and become a regional meeting platform. It is supported by the Georgian National Film Center and the Ministry of Culture of Ajara.
“In the current pandemic situation, regardless of difficulties and limitations (due to regulations), it is important that BIAFF takes place and revitalises the cultural and festival life in Georgia. And it’s very positive that we are able to hold the festival in physical space (cinema and open-air) – the festivals are a meeting point, interaction of people, exchange of ideas, networking etc. We are also organising the industry platform Alternative Wave, which is taking place already for the sixth year at BIAFF. Despite the difficulties, it is taking place, although will have a combined format: international experts will join online and Georgian experts will be present at the festival. The project is coordinated by Georgian producers Lasha Khalvashi and Tinatin Kajrishvili. It is an essential part of the festival, since it creates an effective platform for interaction between Georgian and international filmmakers and film industry representatives, and provides the opportunity for Georgian filmmakers to get professional support in the development of new film projects via the involvement of international experts. Later on, the selected projects will be presented at various other international industry platforms”, Zviad Eliziani, Manager of the festival, told FNE.
The panel of experts are: Nikos Panayotopoulos (Greece), Laurent Danilo (France), Tamar Tatishvili (Georgia), Gulin Ustun (Turkey), and Gela Babluani (Georgia).
The nine projects selected for Alternative Wave 2020 are:
Beka
Director/writer: Vano Burduli
Hammock
Director: Levan Tutberidze
Writer: Irakli Solomonashvili
Tenth Witness
Director/writer:Giga Liklikadze
Awakening
Director/writer: Tengiz Asitashvili
Cold Clouds
Director/writer: Kakha Kikabidze
Good Boys
Director/writer: Giorgi Tavartkiladze
Continuous Road
Director/writer: Giorgi Megrelishvili
Chaos of Silence
Director/writer: Nina Shaburishvili
BRULE LE SANG
Director: Akaki Popkhadze
Writers: Akaki Popkhadze and Floren Hill