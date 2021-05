TBILISI: The National Archives of Georgia is currently working on a bilingual online catalogue of Georgian cinema, which will use digitalised and restored archival collections.

This project, as well as a project involving World War 2 memoirs of ordinary Georgian people, will be presented at the International Centre for Archival Research (ICARUS) 26th convention, taking place online 25-26 May 2021, according to Agenda.ge.

National Archives of Georgia is a member of ICARUS since 2014.