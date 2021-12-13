FNE at Tbilisi IFF 2021: Otar’s Death Wins Best Feature Film Award

TBILISI: Otar's Death by Georgian director Soso Bliadze was awarded best feature film at the 22nd edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival . The festival ran from 5 to 12 December 2021.

The winners of the Documentary Competition were Glory to the Queen directed by Tatia Skhirtladze and Taming the Garden by Salome Jashi, while the winner of the Shorts + Animation Competition was The Load directed by Miranda Namicheishvili.

Cinexpress Film Critics Special Prize was Awarded to What Do We See When We Look At The Sky? directed by Alexandre Koberidze.

Click HERE for the podcast with programme coordinator Guram Ghonghadze.

Georgian Panorama Competitions

Full-Length Fiction Competition:

Golden Prometheus:

Nutsa Kukhianidze for Otar’s Death (Georgia, Germany, Lithuania)

Directed by Soso Bliadze

Produced by MAISIS PERI

Coproduced by Studio Artizm, M-Films

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

Special Mention:

Elene Naveriani on important topics for the film Wet Sand (Georgia, Switzerland)

Directed by Elene Naveriani

Produced by Maximage GmbH

Special Mention:

the debutant actress Marine Kubaneishvili for Why Are We Together (Georgia)

Directed by Ilo Ghlonti, Levan Ghlonti

Produced by Studio Phonogram

Special Mention:

Levan Tediashvili as Lead Actor in Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco, USA)

Directed by Levan Koguashvili

Produced by Kino Iberica

Coproduced by the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Art Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio, Give Me Liberty Mfg

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation

Cinexpress Film Critics Special Prize:

What Do We See When We Look At The Sky? (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Alexandre Koberidze

Produced by DFFB

Documentaries Competition:

Golden Prometheus:



Glory to the Queen (Austria, Georgia, Serbia)

Directed by Tatia Skhirtladze

Produced by Berg Hammer Film

Taming the Garden (Switzerland, Germany, Georgia)

Directed by Salomé Jashi

Produced by Mira Film

Shorts + Animation Competition:

Golden Prometheus:

The Load (Georgia)

Directed by Miranda Namicheishvili

Special Mention:

the Ensemble of actors in Heatwave (Georgia, Croatia)

Directed by Tornike Gogrichiani

Special Mention:

for Lights and Camera

Mirage Hotel (Georgia)

Directed by Guram Bakradze