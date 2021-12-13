13-12-2021

FNE at Tbilisi IFF 2021: Otar’s Death Wins Best Feature Film Award

    Closing Ceremony of the Tbilisi Film Festival Closing Ceremony of the Tbilisi Film Festival

    TBILISI: Otar's Death by Georgian director Soso Bliadze was awarded best feature film at the 22nd edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival. The festival ran from 5 to 12 December 2021.

    The winners of the Documentary Competition were Glory to the Queen directed by Tatia Skhirtladze and Taming the Garden by Salome Jashi, while the winner of the Shorts + Animation Competition was The Load directed by Miranda Namicheishvili.

    Cinexpress Film Critics Special Prize was Awarded to What Do We See When We Look At The Sky? directed by Alexandre Koberidze.

    Georgian Panorama Competitions

    Full-Length Fiction Competition:

    Golden Prometheus:
    Nutsa Kukhianidze for Otar’s Death (Georgia, Germany, Lithuania)
    Directed by Soso Bliadze
    Produced by MAISIS PERI
    Coproduced by Studio ArtizmM-Films
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

    Special Mention:
    Elene Naveriani on important topics for the film Wet Sand (Georgia, Switzerland)
    Directed by Elene Naveriani
    Produced by Maximage GmbH

    Special Mention:
    the debutant actress Marine Kubaneishvili for Why Are We Together (Georgia)
    Directed by Ilo Ghlonti, Levan Ghlonti
    Produced by Studio Phonogram

    Special Mention:
    Levan Tediashvili as Lead Actor in Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco, USA)
    Directed by Levan Koguashvili
    Produced by Kino Iberica
    Coproduced by the Georgian Public BroadcasterArt Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio, Give Me Liberty Mfg
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation

    Cinexpress Film Critics Special Prize:
    What Do We See When We Look At The Sky? (Georgia, Germany)
    Directed by Alexandre Koberidze
    Produced by DFFB

    Documentaries Competition:

    Golden Prometheus:

    Glory to the Queen (Austria, Georgia, Serbia)
    Directed by Tatia Skhirtladze
    Produced by Berg Hammer Film

    Taming the Garden (Switzerland, Germany, Georgia)
    Directed by Salomé Jashi
    Produced by Mira Film

    Shorts + Animation Competition:

    Golden Prometheus:
    The Load (Georgia)
    Directed by Miranda Namicheishvili

    Special Mention:
    the Ensemble of actors in Heatwave (Georgia, Croatia)
    Directed by Tornike Gogrichiani

    Special Mention:
    for Lights and Camera
    Mirage Hotel (Georgia)
    Directed by Guram Bakradze

