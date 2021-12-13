FNE at Tbilisi IFF 2021: Otar’s Death Wins Best Feature Film Award

The winners of the Documentary Competition were Glory to the Queen directed by Tatia Skhirtladze and Taming the Garden by Salome Jashi, while the winner of the Shorts + Animation Competition was The Load directed by Miranda Namicheishvili.
Georgian Panorama Competitions
Full-Length Fiction Competition:
Golden Prometheus:
Nutsa Kukhianidze for Otar’s Death (Georgia, Germany, Lithuania)
Directed by Soso Bliadze
Produced by MAISIS PERI
Coproduced by Studio Artizm, M-Films
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
Special Mention:
Elene Naveriani on important topics for the film Wet Sand (Georgia, Switzerland)
Directed by Elene Naveriani
Produced by Maximage GmbH
Special Mention:
the debutant actress Marine Kubaneishvili for Why Are We Together (Georgia)
Directed by Ilo Ghlonti, Levan Ghlonti
Produced by Studio Phonogram
Special Mention:
Levan Tediashvili as Lead Actor in Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco, USA)
Directed by Levan Koguashvili
Produced by Kino Iberica
Coproduced by the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Art Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio, Give Me Liberty Mfg
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation
Cinexpress Film Critics Special Prize:
What Do We See When We Look At The Sky? (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Alexandre Koberidze
Produced by DFFB
Documentaries Competition:
Golden Prometheus:
Glory to the Queen (Austria, Georgia, Serbia)
Directed by Tatia Skhirtladze
Produced by Berg Hammer Film
Taming the Garden (Switzerland, Germany, Georgia)
Directed by Salomé Jashi
Produced by Mira Film
Shorts + Animation Competition:
Golden Prometheus:
The Load (Georgia)
Directed by Miranda Namicheishvili
Special Mention:
the Ensemble of actors in Heatwave (Georgia, Croatia)
Directed by Tornike Gogrichiani
Special Mention:
for Lights and Camera
Mirage Hotel (Georgia)
Directed by Guram Bakradze