CinExpress Releases First Electronic Cinema Magazine

TBILISI: The Cinema platform CinExpress , with the financial support of the Georgian National Film Center , has published an electronic cinema magazine, which is already available to a mass audience free of charge. The orientation topic of the first issue of the magazine is the city as a spatial phenomenon and its connection with cinema.

CinExpress (Cinematic Expression) represents a union of Georgian film professionals who sincerely believe that new blood and ideas need to be brought to Georgian cinema, which will not merely contribute to the development of film criticism and popularisation of Georgian cinema, but also stimulate different production processes and will support the birth of a real ‘new wave’ by strengthening the theoretical basis.

CinExpress has a desire to acquire international ideological partners to produce bilingual publications in the future. Interested parties can contact the publication: https://www.facebook.com/cinexpress.ge. In addition, its members want to join the Fipresci (International Federation of Film Critics) from Georgia.

“To develop Georgian cinema, it is necessary to develop not only the production but also the theoretical aspect of cinema. In this regard, the existence of another, alternative thinking space is vital, as historical fact also proves how important the theoretical part of cinema is in the development of cinematic thinking”, Giorgi Javakhishvili, co-editor-in-chief of CinExpress, told FNE.

The magazine will include translations of theoretical texts by authors such as Béla Balázs, Laura Mulvey, Virginia Woolf, Thomas Elsaesser, Malte Hagener, and Oksana Bulgakova.

In addition to the authors of Cinexpress, invited authors, specialists in various fields, worked on essays, which bring various perspectives to the magazine. Readers will be introduced to interviews specially prepared for this magazine with such influential filmmakers as Rudolf Thome and Sean Baker.

“On the other side, this magazine is also an opportunity to reflect on cinema as a scientific field, which, in addition to developing its own critical thinking, will also help to construct spaces where cinema is equated not with entertainment but with art and science”, Javakhishvili also said.

Click HERE for more information.