FNE Podcast: Alexander Gabelia: Film Critic, Cultural Researcher

FNE spoke with Alexander Gabelia, a Georgian film critic and cultural researcher, about the challenges and problems of Georgian film criticism, as well as the activities and tasks of the Georgian cinema platform CinExpress . Alexander is one of the editors and authors of CinExpress, an association of film researchers, that has recently published an electronic cinema magazine, already available to a mass audience free of charge, with the financial support of the GNFC .

Alexander, who is also an FNE correspondent, spoke about the importance of establishing municipal cinemas, as well as the desire of young Georgian film critics to join the Fipresci.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.