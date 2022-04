TBILISI: The Georgian National Film Center ( GNFC ) has launched the educational platform History-Film-History , which aims at facilitating the study of the history of the art form.

The portal provides young cinephiles and their teachers with access to archival material as well as video lessons, tests and exercises.

The project was created in partnership by the Georgian National Film Center, Fondazione Cineteca Italiana, The Film Space (UK) and the Serbian National Film Archive, with the support of the Creative Europe programme.

The platform is available in four languages: Georgian, Italian, Serbian and English.