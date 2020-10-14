PRODUCTION: Filming of The Game Has Begun in Hungary

BUDAPEST: Filming on the Hungarian spy film called The Game / A játszma directed by Péter Fazakas started at the beginning of September 2020. The film’s 43 shooting days will take place during the autumn season.

The Game continues the story of the spies introduced in the hit film The Exam / A vizsga directed by Péter Bergendy, and is set six years later, in 1963. The Hungarian secret service starts a more twisted and more dangerous game than ever before.

„The film tackles the topic of who a person can trust. Can someone follow his or her own feelings, or can one human gesture cost his or her life,” Fazakas said.

The main characters played by Zsolt Nagy, Gabriella Hámori, János Kulka and Péter Scherer are returning in the sequel, Viktória Staub joined the production in an important new role. The writer of The Exam Norbert Köbli also penned The Game, marking his third collaboration with Fazakas.

„Ten years have passed since the production of The Exam. I have been thinking since then, how I could bring back the characters and throw them into a new spy game in a way that will be fresh and surprising to the audience, and to me as well. Finally I found the way. The Game won’t be a repetition of The Exam, it will be its continuation. The next exciting chapter of Markó and Jung’s duel,” Köbli said in a statement.

The National Film Institute - Hungary contributed 2.47 million EUR / 883,26 million HUF to The Game, which is recreating the milieu of the sixties mainly in Budapest.

The film is lensed by András Nagy and produced by Tamás Lajos for FilmPositive. It will be released in 2021.

Production Information:

Producer:

FilmPositive (Hungary)

Tamás Lajos

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

Credits:

Director: Péter Fazakas

Scriptwriter: Norbert Köbli

DoP: András Nagy

Editor: Zoltán Kovács

Cast: Zsolt Nagy, Gabriella Hámori, János Kulka, Péter Scherer, Viktória Staub