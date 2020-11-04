GRANTS: National Film Institute - Hungary 2020 Grants

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute - Hungary ( NFI ) has distributed almost 23 m EUR / 8.32 b HUF in film grants in the first 10 months of 2020. The production grants were distributed to feature films, documentaries, animated films, short films, and TV feature films.

The largest grant of the year, 2.4 m EUR / 883 m HUF, went to The Game / A játszma directed by Péter Fazakas and produced by Film Positive. Grants are announced once or twice each month throughout the year.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.