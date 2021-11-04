Hindi Remake of Hungarian Liza the Fox-Fairy Available for Streaming

BUDAPEST: A Hindi language adaptation of the Hungarian Liza the Fox-Fairy / Liza, a rókatündér by Károly Ujj-Mészáros, called Aafat-E-Ishq, is available on the ZEE5 video on-demand and streaming service since 29 October 2021.

“I can safely say that Aafat-E-Ishq is an adaptation and not a remake of Liza the Fox-Fairy. A reboot with some new twists, eclectic original music and quirky small-town Indian characters”, director Indrajit Nattoj said in a statement. The film was produced by Zee Studios.

Neha Sharma plays Lallo, a 30 years old reclusive girl who yearns for love. Her mundane life suddenly changes, when she inherits her employer's property. But there is also a supernatural turn in her life as all the men who begin to court her drop dead. The cast includes Namit Das, Deepak Dobriyal, Amit Sial and Ila Arun.

The original feature produced by FilmTeam was a great success in 2015, attracting more than 100,000 people to Hungarian cinemas and winning numerous awards both in Hungary and abroad. The success was brought to the film by its unique black humor, imaginative and colourful style, and the charming performance of the lead actress, Móni Balsai.

Several Hungarian films have been remade, the most famous example being John Huston’s Escape to Victory (1981), which is based on Two Half-Times in Hell / Két félidő a pokolban (1961) directed by Zoltán Fábri and produced by Hunnia Filmgyar.

Noah Wyle is currently developing a limited-series adaptation of the Hungarian film Kills on Wheels / Tiszta szívvel (2016) directed by Attila Till and produced by Laokoon Filmgroup, which was Hungary’s foreign film Oscar submission.