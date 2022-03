LOS ANGELES: Hungarian set decorator Zsuzsanna Sipos has been awarded an Academy Award for production design together with Canadian production designer Patrice Vermette for Dune, at the 94th ceremony held in Los Angeles on 28 March 2022.

Denis Villeneueve’s Dune was partially shot in Hungary at the Origo Studios Budapest and it was serviced by Mid Atlantic Films.

At the 94th edition of the Academy Awards, Polish film The Dress / Sukienka by Tadeusz Łysiak was nominated for an Oscar in the Short Film (Live Action) category and Polish DoP Janusz Kamiński got a nod for Best Cinematography in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

