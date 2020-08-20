East Doc Series Debuts With Five Projects

Sergei Trofimov, the Coordinator of the East Doc Series programme, said: “One of the most crucial elements which was taken in consideration from the beginning was the accordance of the project to classical or traditional television slots. As a result, five projects selected for the programme match the Architecture, History, Sport, Science, Crime, Investigation and Society slots. That means a clear representation for potential coproducers, decision makers and broadcasters.”
The introductory session of East Doc Series includes individual meetings with decision makers, consultations, lectures and case studies of docu-series.
SELECTED PROJECTS:
Prophet of Doom (Poland, Russia, Spain, Ireland)
Directed by Nikolai Galitzine
Produced by NUR
Co-produced by Metrafilms
Slumbering Concrete (season 3) (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia)
Directed by Saša Ban
Produced by Hulahop
Queen of Chess (Hungary, Germany)
Directed by Bernadett Tuza-Ritter
Produced by Speak Easy Project
Co-produced by Deckert Distribution
Tin Can Race (Bulgaria)
Directed by Boris Missirkov and Georgi Bogdanov
Produced by AGITPROP
Villages of Light (Estonia)
Directed by Margit Lillak
Produced by Allfilm