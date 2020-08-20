20-08-2020

East Doc Series Debuts With Five Projects

By

RIGA: Five projects have been selected for the first session of East Doc Series, which takes place online at Baltic Sea Docs on 2 and 7 – 8 September 2020.

Sergei Trofimov, the Coordinator of the East Doc Series programme, said: “One of the most crucial elements which was taken in consideration from the beginning was the accordance of the project to classical or traditional television slots. As a result, five projects selected for the programme match the Architecture, History, Sport, Science, Crime, Investigation and Society slots. That means a clear representation for potential coproducers, decision makers and broadcasters.”

The introductory session of East Doc Series includes individual meetings with decision makers, consultations, lectures and case studies of docu-series.


SELECTED PROJECTS:

Prophet of Doom (Poland, Russia, Spain, Ireland)
Directed by Nikolai Galitzine
Produced by NUR
Co-produced by Metrafilms

Slumbering Concrete (season 3) (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia)
Directed by Saša Ban
Produced by Hulahop

Queen of Chess (Hungary, Germany)
Directed by Bernadett Tuza-Ritter
Produced by Speak Easy Project
Co-produced by Deckert Distribution

Tin Can Race (Bulgaria)
Directed by Boris Missirkov and Georgi Bogdanov
Produced by AGITPROP

Villages of Light (Estonia)
Directed by Margit Lillak
Produced by Allfilm

Published in Latvia

Latest from FNE Staff

More in this category: « FESTIVALS: Baltic Sea Docs 2020 to Take Place Online