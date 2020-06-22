FNE at Cannes Online 2020: Lithuanian Film

Lithuanian Films celebrate 10th anniversary at the Marché du Film this year with the biggest line-up of 10 new exciting stories in the market: the newest film by Šarūnas Bartas film IN THE DUSK in the frontline in Official Selection, 9 newest films will be screened for industry professionals, 5 of which are special MARKET PREMIERES.

Specialized panel “Myths About Short Film Industry: Is There Any Money?” on 25th of June at 13:00 organized in partnership with the Baltic Pitching Forum will be organised there too.

WHAT’S NEW FROM LITHUANIA?

Newest film catalogues will give a good overview of the new films produced or in progress.

Lithuanian Fiction Films 2019–2020

Lithuanian Documentary Films 2020–2019

Lithuanian Animation 2016–2020

Lithuanian Shorts 2019-2020

Lithuanian Works in Progress

Restored Classics

Lithuanian Film Centre at European Film Market:

Irma Šimanskytė (Head of Department of Film Production)

Dovilė Butnoriūtė (Head of Department of Film Promotion, Information and Heritage)

Deimantas Saladžius (Film Tax Incentive)

Austėja Milvydaitė (Creative Europe Desk Lithuania MEDIA Office)

NEW STORIES FROM LITHUANIA

The Lithuanian line-up is rich of special market premieres of upcoming films: RUNNER by Andrius Blazevicius (2nd film), debuts THE FLOOD WON‘T COME by Marat Sargsyan, PEOPLE WE KNOW ARE CONFUSED by Tomas Smulkis, THE JUMP by Giedrė Žickytė and second film of Lina Lužytė - THE CASTLE.

Fresh already released Lithuanian stories will be screened at the virtual market as well: THE LAWYER by Romas Zabarauskas, EARTH IS BLUE LIKE AN ORANGE (producer Giedrė Žickytė, made with Lithuanian funding), ISAAC debut film by Jurgis Matulevičius and MOTHERLAND by Tomas Vengris.

International industry is welcome to join panel discussion “Myths About Short Film Industry: Is There Any Money?” which will be held on 25th of June, 1 PM CET, please register here (registration is open until 24 June, 23:59 CET). A classical and constantly relevant questions — whether there is any money in the short film industry, what the filmmakers actually get back from the agreements with the sales and distribution companies, TV acquisition departments will be raised. A panel of experienced sales agents, festival distributors, TV commissioning editors and co-production forum organisers will discuss the myths about short film industry, and will give some real examples of the short films monetization. The discussion will be moderated by Lithuanian animation producer Agnė Adomėnė.

SHOT IN LITHUANIA

Implemented in 2014, the Lithuanian Film Tax Incentive covers up to 30% of the production budget, the scheme is updated and will be effective until 31 December 2023. >> Learn how it works!

In total 171 productions have benefited from the Lithuanian Film Tax Incentive, bringing the country a total of €27,2 million of investment to film production.

FRESH RESULTS OF 2020:

This year 14 films was supported through the scheme, with total spend of 9,7 mln. €:

Scheme was used by:

5 foreign films

2 co-productions

7 national films

Foreign production spend is 7,6 mln €, to this sum Lithuanian companies invested 2,3 mln €.

WHY IN LITHUANIA?

Lithuania has everything required for film production – efficient technical and logistical support, diverse landscapes, four seasons, countless expanses of water, swathes of forests, stretches of dessert and a coastline. Moreover, locations availability and short distances ar also among the many advantages Lithuania can offer. Challenge Accepted!

LATEST PRODUCTIONS SHOT IN LITHUANIA:

CHERNOBYL (2019 USA, UK)

Service company: Invicta Media

CATHERINE THE GREAT (2019 UK)

Service company: Virtus Mediae

OCCUPIED (2019 NORWAY)

Service company: Ahil

FIRST RESPONDERS (2020 Sweden)

Service company: Dansu

YOUNG WALLANDER (2020 Sweden)

Service company: Ahil

More Lithuanian Film Industry Guide

Lithuanian films Line-up:

Monday, 22nd of June

10:00 // RIVIERA #5 // PREMIERE! THE FLOOD WON‘T COME (dir. Marat Sargsyan) // on invite or request

12:00 // RIVIERA #12 // PREMIERE! THE CASTLE (dir. Lina Lužytė) // all badges and press

14:30 // OLYMPIA #4 // PREMIERE! THE JUMP (dir. Giedrė Žickytė) // buyers, festivals only

Tuesday, 23rd of June

14:00 // RIVIERA #12 // THE LAWYER (dir. Romas Zabarauskas) // all badges and presss depending on country

Wednesday, 24th of June

9:30 // RIVIERA #2 // MOTHERLAND (dir. Tomas Vengris) // buyers, press, festivals, EC only per country

10:00 // RIVIERA #5 // IN THE DUSK (dir. Sharunas Bartas)

16:00 // OLYMPIA #13 // PREMIERE! PEOPLE WE KNOW ARE CONFUSED (dir. Tomas Smulkis) // on invite or request

18:30 // RIVIERA #14 // THE EARTH IS BLUE LIKE AN ORANGE (dir. Irina Tsylik, prod. Giedrė Žickytė) // buyers, press, festivals, Europa Cinemas only

21:30 // ARCADES SUNSET // PREMIERE! THE JUMP (dir. Giedrė Žickytė) // buyers, festivals only

Thursday, 25th of June

10:30 // OLYMPIA #14 // IN THE DUSK (dir. Sharunas Bartas)

13:00 // ARCADES #9 // ISAAC (dir. Jurgis Matulevičius) // buyers, press, festivals, EC only per country

16:30 // RIVIERA #4 // PREMIERE! RUNNER (dir. Andrius Blaževičius) // on invite or request

Friday, 26th of June

18:30 // RIVIERA #14 // THE EARTH IS BLUE LIKE AN ORANGE (dir. Irina Tsylik, prod. Giedrė Žickytė) // buyers, press, festivals, Europa Cinemas