Lithuanian Cinemas Start to Reopen

VILNIUS: Lithuania saw the first reopening of a cinema on 5 June 2020, with the Polish-owned multiplex Multikino, which has seven screens with 1,673 seats. The move comes as the Lithuanian government has begun to gradually ease the restrictions on public and economic life, with public events of limited size allowed as of 1 June.

Multikino‘s marketing manager Raimundas Bilinskas said that the cinema will show pre-quarantine films. „The pandemic has stopped many world film premieres, so we will invite the audience to watch films that have been appreciated by the film community.” Audiences will have to wear masks and a distance of 2 meters between people must be maintained. Between 20-25 screenings per day are planned, the number of guests is limited to between 30 and 100, depending on the size of the hall.

The pan-Scandinavian Forum Cinemas, owner of the largest chain of film theatres in the country, with a 76% market share, six multiplexes and 40 screens, do not plan to reopen yet. Three art house cinemas plan to reopen between 16 – 26 June.

Starting 16 June Lithuania will gradually lift more restrictions on the size of gatherings and allow travel between the Baltic States and Poland, and on 17 June it will end the quarantine.