FESTIVALS: Cinedays Festival Kicks Off at Open Air Locations

SKOPJE: More than 40 films will be screened at the Cinedays Festival of European Film , running 18-24 September at nine open air locations in Skopje. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the festival is being held two months earlier than its regular November dates, with a reduced programme lasting fewer days.

Nine European films will compete for the main prizes. Five films will compete in the Official Selection and four in the SEE Programme. The other films will be screened in the other six programmes: Gala Programme, Music Dox, MK in EU, Children’s Programme, Cinedays Retro and FDU Retro.

Two Macedonian films will have their world premieres at the festival. The first Macedonian feature film for children Stela by Stojan Vujicic will open the festival. Homo by Igor Ivanov, a coproduction between Macedonia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Slovenia and Kosovo, will close the festival.

Under the slogan Film on every screen the festival is trying to revive all possible open-air screening locations in Skopje.

“At a time when the big festivals went online, we still decided to push a tangible festival to continue the good practice. The audience misses the presence of such events, and we miss them,” said Margarita Arsova, programme coordinator of Cinedays.

The jury is composed of actress and producer Labina Mitevska, moderator, author and filmmaker Knut Elstermann, and actor Blagoj Veselinov.

The festival is supported by the Ministry of Culture, the North Macedonia Film Agency and the City of Skopje.

Official selection:

Cocoon (Germany)

Directed by Leonie Krippendorff

Sweat (Poland, Sweden)

Directed by Magnus von Horn

Produced by Lava Films

Coproduced by Zentropa Sweden, Film I Väst, Canal Plus, EC1 Łódź– Miasto Kultury, Opus Film, DI Factory

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Creative Europe’s Media

FOMO - Fear of Missing Out / FOMO – Megosztod, és uralkodsz (Hungary)

Directed by Attila Hartung

Produced by Filmteam Kft., Vertigo Media

Supported by the Hungarian National Film Institute

Gagarine (France)

Directed by Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh

Hynek Čermák for National Street / Národní třída (Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Štěpán Altrichter

Produced by Negativ

Coproduced by 42Film, the Czech Television, ZDF

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Eurimages, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung (MDM)

SEE Programme:

All the Pretty Little Horses (Greece, Belgium, Germany)

Directed by Michalis Konstantatos

The Flying Circus (Kosovo)

Directed by Fatos Berisha

Mater (Croatia, Serbia, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Jure Pavlović

Produced by Sekvenca

Coproduced by Wake Up Films (Serbia), Les Films De L'œil Sauvage (France), Novi Film (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Produced by SENSE Production

Coproduced by Tramal Films (SI), Kepler Film (HL), Les Films d’Antoine (FR), SCCA / Pro.ba (BiH)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages