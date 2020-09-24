Milcho Manchevski’s Willow Competes for European Film Awards

SKOPJE: Willow directed by Milcho Manchevski made it to the final selection of films competing for The European Film Awards, announced on 22 September 2020. A total of 38 films are in competition for the awards, which will be presented on 12 December.

Willow premiered at the Rome Film Festival and had a record-breaking run in the director’s native North Macedonia.

The film tells the stories of three would-be mothers in medieval and contemporary Macedonia. The Macedonian/Hungarian/Albanian/Belgian coproduction with participation of Albania stars the newcomers Sara Klimoska, Natalija Teodosieva and Kamka Tocinovski, photographed by Tamas Dobos, edited by Nicolas Gaster, designed by David Munns and scored by Kiril Dzajkovski. The film was coproduced by Jane Kjortosev through Banana Film, with Baba Film, Pioneer Pictures (Hungary), the Tirana Film Institute (Albania), and Belgian companies Saga Film and BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance. The late British producer Nik Powell was the executive producer. The sales are handled by the Paris-based Reel Suspects.