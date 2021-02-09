PRODUCTION: Macedonian Academy Award Nominee Milcho Manchevski Preps Kaymak

SKOPJE: The Academy Award nominee Milcho Manchevski is developing his seventh feature film Kaymak / Kajmak. Early stages of casting are underway and principle photography is planned for the summer of 2021.

The film is produced by Jane Kortoshev and Milcho Manchevski through Banana Film, and coproduced with Ian Prior through UK`s Scala Productions, Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen and Mette Børch through Danish Meta Films, and Ivan Doykov of Bulgaria`s Dare Films.

Kaymak / Kajmak is a taboo-busting black comedy of haves and have-nots: when a rich couple and a poor couple who live too close to each other get involved in separate threesomes, the consequences are tragic. Personal desires, family secrets and class relations are all exposed on the journey into the unconventional.

“It is a deadly serious comedy. Which is better than just being plain deadly. It is a film about following your heart and where that takes you, about the choices we make in life and how they come back to us – to haunt and inspire us, to hurt and propel us to new places,” Manchevski told FNE.

The project received a production grant of 487,805 EUR / 30 m MKD from the North Macedonia Film Agency in 2020. It is also supported by the Danish Film Institute. The Bulgarian National Film Center and Macedonian Radio Television have recently joined the team. The project is still in development and the final shape of the coproduction structure will be confirmed soon.

The filming will all take place in Skopje and its surroundings. The postproduction will take place in the coproducing countries.

Manchevski’s Willow / Vrba is the candidate of North Macedonia for the 93rd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the best international feature film category.

Production Information:

Producer:

Banana Film (North Macedonia)

Coproducers:

Scala Productions (UK)

Meta Films (Denmark)

Dare Films (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Milcho Manchevski

Screenwriter: Milcho Manchevski

Producer: Jane Kortoshev, Milcho Manchevski, Ian Prior