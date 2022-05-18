FNE at Cannes 2022: Macedonian Cinema in Cannes

The North Macedonia Film Agency will present the latest Macedonian films at the 75th Marché du film Film, at the South-East European Pavilion from 17 May to 25 May 2022, traditionally visited by a large number of guests and professionals from the film industry, representatives of national film centres and agencies.

The Agency will present three features at the film market, as well as the latest catalogue with all the new film projects from 2021 and 2022, and films in development.

MARKET SCREENINGS:

23 May 2022 | 9:30 am | PALAIS G

Mimi (North Macedonia, Croatia, Kosovo)

Directed by Darijan Pejovski

Produced by Skopje Film Studio (MK)

Coproduced by Maxima film (HR), My Country Post Production (XK)

23 May 2022 | 12:00 pm | PALAIS G

Koma (North Macedonia)

Directed by Agim Abdula

Produced by Galaktika Pictures (MK)

23 May 2022 | 4:30 pm | PALAIS I

Things Unsaid (North Macedonia, Serbia)

Directed by Eleonora Veninova

Produced by DNF Films (MK)

Coproduced by Lilit (RS)

CANNES COURT METRAGE

The short film Sugar People directed by Suzana Dinevski (Suzy Q Production) has been selected in the Catalog of the Cannes Film Market for short films (Short film corner / Cannes court metrage / rendez vous industry). The screening within the film market is scheduled for May 26, 2022 (Thursday) at PALAIS H at 16:30.

26 May 2022 | 4:30 pm | PALAIS H

Sugar People (North Macedonia)

Directed by Suzana Dinevski

Produced by Suzy Q Production

PRODUCERS ON THE MOVE

Marija Dimitrova is among the 20 producers from 20 different countries selected for EFP Producers on the Move. Marija Dimitrova entered the film industry in 2013, initially working as a producer of short films. In 2016, she established her own company List Production and produced Dina Duma’s debut feature Sisterhood which won the Special Jury Prize at Karlovy Vary in 2021. She is currently preparing her second feature film, Goran Stolevski’s Housekeeping For Beginners, and has new projects by Igor Ivanov and Dora Sustic in development.

List Production

THE RÉSIDENCE DU FESTIVAL

Director Dina Duma is among the six residents who participate in the 44th session of the Résidence of the Festival de Cannes from 1 March to 15 July 2022. Born in 1991, Dina Duma is a Macedonian film director based in Skopje. She graduated film and TV directing at the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Skopje in 2014 and in 2016 attended Berlinale Talents. Her debut feature film Sisterhood premiered in East of the West Competition at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival 2021 and won the Special Jury Prize. Her new film in development, Skateboarding Is Not For Girls has been selected for the 2022 Festival’s Residence and will be presented at 18 May 2022.

All attendees of the Film Market who will visit the SEE pavilion of the countries of Southeast Europe, and are interested in potential future collaborations and initiatives will have the opportunity to meet with representatives of the Agency. In addition to the promotional stand, the Film Agency will be present virtually on Marche du film online.

Who to contact:

Anita Stojcheska / Senior Associate for Film Industry / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

