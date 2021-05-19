Maltese Cinemas Set to Reopen on 7 June 2021

The government has announced the relaxation of measures as infection rates in Malta and Gozo plummeted. This has been partly attributed to a successful vaccination rollout, which is currently in full swing. Over 147,600 people, out of a population of half a million, are now fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, with inoculation open to anyone over 16, as of 17 May 2021.
When cinemas reopen on the 7 June 2021, they will, however, still need to abide by stringent regulations: social distancing measures will still be in place, with the theatres only allowed to fill 30 percent of their capacity. Mask-wearing will remain obligatory.
This was the second time Maltese theatres were shuttered as a result of the pandemic: in March 2020 entertainment venues were closed until June 2020, as a state of public health emergency was announced following the confirmation of the first few Coronavirus cases.