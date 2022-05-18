Five Days of Free Outdoor Film Screenings in Malta

VALLETTA: Cinema City, a five day film event in the Maltese capital of Valletta, will showcase both international and Maltese producers at free outdoor screenings from 24 to 28 May.

The Maltese Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government, Owen Bonnici, announced the event which is hosted by the Valletta Cultural Agency. The initiative is intended to support the national Maltese film industry with Bonnici saying the event builds on the government’s commitment to celebrating culture and continuing to support artists as well as the film industry.

Cinema City will include theme nights such as Modern Classic Films, Animation Night, Maltese Film, and Family Night.

The event was inspired by the EU’s Be SpectACTive with citizens participating in the films' selection process.