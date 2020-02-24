WARSAW: The biggest Polish distribution success of 2019, the Oscar-nominated drama Corpus Christi from Jan Komasa, has been sold to over 50 territories including the UK, Scandinavia, France, Russia and Australia. It opened in North America on 19 February 2020, where it is showcased on over 80 screens, distributed by Film Movement.
Corpus Christi stars Bartosz Bielenia as a 20-year-old who experiences a spiritual transformation in a youth detention centre. Though his crime denies him the opportunity to officially learn to serve as clergy, he pursues his dream by dressing as a priest and ministering a small-town parish.
The film was produced by Aurum Film in coproduction with Canal+, WFS Walter Film Studio, the Podkarpackie Regional Film Fund and Les Contes Modernes, with support from the Polish Film Institute.
Corpus Christi has racked up over 1.5 million admissions in Polish cinemas, won 36 prizes in 60 festivals and went into regular distribution in over 50 countries including the USA, Singapore, France, Russia, Hungary, Ecuador, Mexico, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Denmark and Sweden, Australia and New Zealand, Spain, Norway, Lithuania, Benelux, Switzerland, Great Britain and Ireland, Germany, South Korea, Italy, Greece, Iceland, Belarus, Romania, Latvia and Austria. The sales are managed by New Europe Film Sales.