WARSAW: ATM Grupa, which produces a large number of Polish TV series and programmes, has announced that due to the Coronavirus pandemic it has suspended all shootings until further notice. Over the past month, the company's share price decreased by 28.1 percent at the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
“Most of the TV orders for the spring schedule will not be completed in full. This applies especially to the series broadcast on a daily basis," Andrzej Muszyński, President of ATM Grupa said in a statement. “As for our main clients, the terrestrial stations, for which we usually deal with two seasons, spring and autumn, I hope that we will complete the autumn orders without any obstacles”, Muszyński adds.
ATM Grupa produce series and programmes for TVP1, TVP2, Polsat, TV4, TV Puls, HBO, Canal +, History, Discovery, Comedy Central, AXN and TLC.
"Settling the production will allow us to launch a support programme for the people cooperating with us. Increased investment in development is already a kind of help for the creators. But we also need government support and openness from our clients”, Andrzej Muszyński also said.
In the first three quarters of 2019 the ATM Group saw a 24% increase in revenues up to 41 m EUR / 189.09 m PLN and 6.3 EUR / 29.23 m PLN net profit (compared to 3.5 m EUR / 16.58 m PLN a year earlier).
Fifty productions of ATM Grupa were broadcast on 54 channels in the third quarter of 2019.
Over the past month, the company's share price decreased by 28.1 percent from 1.06 EUR / 4.92 PLN to 0.7 EUR / 3.45 PLN at the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The WIG index lost 29 percent in this period.