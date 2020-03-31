 

FESTIVALS: New Horizons Extends Festival Pass Discount Featured

2020-03-31

WARSAW: The 20th edition of the New Horizons IFF has extended the deadline for its discounted festival passes in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The deadline was originally scheduled for 31 March 2020, but is now extended indefinitely. The festival is set to take place from 23 July to 3 August 2020 in Wroclaw.

The festival's organisers informed in a statement that the decision was made “in anticipation of an improvement in the global situation.” The discount will be extended until further notice from the festival.

