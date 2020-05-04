FESTIVALS: Tomasz Kolankiewicz to Head Gdynia Film Festival

GDYNIA: Tomasz Kolankiewicz has been selected to be the new artistic director of the Gdynia Polish Feature Film Festival .

Kolankiewicz’s candidacy still needs to be approved by the Minister of Culture, Piotr Gliński.

Kolankiewicz is a film expert and film curator, who previously cooperated with the New Theater in Warsaw, the National Film Archive - Audiovisual Institute, and various film festivals. He was an employee of the TVP Kultura film office until 2016. He is the author of several dozen film reviews, including silent cinema and a retrospective of little-known film currents (Blaxploitation, British horror films from Hammer studio). Currently, Kolankiewicz is employed in the Culture Office of the Warsaw City Hall.



The new artistic director of the Polish Film Festival in Gdynia was selected by a committee composed of Joanna Kos-Krauze (chairwoman), Renata Czarnkowska-Listoś, Jan P. Matuszyński, Ewa Puszczyńska, Małgorzata Szumowska, Janusz Zaorski and Xawery Żuławski. The position of Artistic Director of the Gdynia PFF was restored in March 2020 after a controversy over the organisation of the event at the end of the 2019 edition.

The festival is scheduled to take place 14 – 19 September 2020.