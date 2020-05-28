Polish Cinemas to Reopen in June

Entertainment and cultural facilities in Poland have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 epidemic. From 6 June 2020 cinemas will be able to fill half of their seats, but viewers will have to wear masks.

“We will provide sanitary recommendations for individual industries after the consultation process with entrepreneurs has been announced,” the government stated. In addition, Morawiecki said that from 30 May it will no longer be mandatory to wear masks, provided that a distance of 2 meters between people is maintained.

“We cannot specify the date of the full defrosting of the sector. Culture is very important during an epidemic. I thank Polish artists who went online when they couldn't perform live,” said Piotr Gliński, Polish Minister of Culture and National Heritage.

Multikino, Cinema City and Helios are the largest cinema chains in Poland. The president of Helios (which is owned by the company Agora and listed on the stock exchange) Tomasz Helios estimated in mid-March that closing theatres for the next two weeks would mean for the company a decrease in revenues by approximately 2 m EUR / 9 m PLN and a decline in operating profit of 1.2-1.5 m PLN.