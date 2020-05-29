Polish Animated Films Pitch at Krakow FF

The films will compete for two prizes: one for sound post-production and a special mention prize of 30,000 PLN worth of equipment rental and services.
KRAKOW: Six Polish short animated films in the last stage of production will be pitched online as part of the Krakow Film Festival on 2 June 2020.
The films will compete for two prizes: one for sound post-production and a special mention prize of 30,000 PLN worth of equipment rental and services.
The complete line-up of films can be found HERE.