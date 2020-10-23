FESTIVALS: Gdynia Film Festival 2020 Announces Lineup

GDYNIA: Fourteen films have qualified for the Main Competition of the 45th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia , set to take place from 8 to 12 December 2020. They include 4 full-length directorial debuts and 6 second films.

Twelve films have been selected for the Main Competition by the Artistic Director Tomasz Kolankiewicz, pursuant to the regulations of the 45th PFF. He has established the Selection Team as an advisory body, which included: film director professor Janusz Majewski, culture expert dr hab. Iwona Kurz and film critics Małgorzata Sadowska and Krzysztof Kwiatkowski. Additionally, the Organising Committee included 2 films in the Competition.