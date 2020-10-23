FESTIVALS: Gdynia Film Festival 2020 Announces Lineup

Twelve films have been selected for the Main Competition by the Artistic Director Tomasz Kolankiewicz, pursuant to the regulations of the 45th PFF. He has established the Selection Team as an advisory body, which included: film director professor Janusz Majewski, culture expert dr hab. Iwona Kurz and film critics Małgorzata Sadowska and Krzysztof Kwiatkowski. Additionally, the Organising Committee included 2 films in the Competition.
Main Competition Lineup:
25 Years of Innocence. The Case of Tomek Komenda / 25 lat niewinności (Poland)
Directed by Jan Holoubek
Produced by TVN
Amatorzy (Poland)
Directed by Iwona Siekierzyńska
Produced by Autograf Karol Wożbiński
Coproduced by TVP, MX35, Orka Studio, Fonograf
Bliscy (Poland, Czech Republic)
Directed by Grzegorz Jaroszuk
Produced by Mental Disorder 4
Coproduced by EC1 Łódź – Miasto Kultury, Black Door, Dragon Shot, Green Rat Production, Sound Mind, Startrec
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund, City of Łódź
Far Away From Here / Jak najdalej stąd (Poland, Ireland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Produced by Akson Studio
Coproduced by MK1, TVP, Warmia-Masuria Film Fund, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, S481 (Rialtas na hEireann Government of Ireland), Eurimages, Screen Ireland
Jak zostałem gangsterem. Historia prawdziwa (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Kawulski
Produced by Open Mind Production
Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Bochniak
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by TVN, Artpark, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Orka Studio
Master / Mistrz (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Barczewski
Produced by Iron Films
Coproduced by TVP, CAVATINA GW, HARDKOP, MOOVI
The Hater / Sala samobójców. Hejter (Poland)
Directed by Jan Komasa
Produced by Naima Film
Coproduced by dFlights, TVN, Canal+, Coloroffon
Sweat (Poland, Sweden)
Directed by Magnus von Horn
Produced by Lava Films
Coproduced by Zentropa Sweden, EC1 Łódź – Miasto Kultury, Di Factory, Opus Film, Film i Vast,Canal+, Ciné: ma Defacto
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Media Creative Europe
Never Gonna Snow Again / Śniegu już nigdy nie będzie (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska in cooperation with Michał Englert
Produced by Lava Films , Match Factory Production
Coproduced by Kino Świat, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, DI Factory, Bayerischer Rundfunk in cooperation with Arte
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Film und Medien Stiftung NRW, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH, Polish-German Film Fund, Cinecopro Award, Amsterdam Post Lab
Triple Trouble / Tarapaty 2 (Poland)
Directed by Marta Karwowska
Produced by Koi Studio
Supported by the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Podkarpackie Film Comission, Piramida Film, Di Factory, Next Film, Haka Films, Poznańska Lokalna Organizacja Turystyczna, Warmia-Masuria Film Fund
Kill It and Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta (Poland)
Directed by Mariusz Wilczyński
Produced by Bombonierka
Coproduced by FINA, Adam Mickiewicz Institute, EC1 Łódź – Miasto Kultury, Letko, NOLABEL, Di Factory, Gigant Films
Zieja (Poland)
Directed by Robert Gliński
Produced by WFDiF - Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych
Coproduced by TVP
Speedway / Żużel (Poland)
Directed by Dorota Kędzierzawska
Produced by Kid Film
Coproduced by Fogo, NC+, Camera Obscura, CETA
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Krakow Festival Office, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe