FNE at Gdynia Polish Film Festival 2020: Prize Winners

Agneszka Ścibor, Mariusz Wilczyńsk, Ewa Puszczyńska with Golden Lions for Kill It And Leave This Town

GDYNIA: The 45th Polish Film Festival Gdynia , which took place online 8-12 December 2020, awarded its top prize of Golden Lions for Best Film to the animated feature Kill It and Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta directed by Mariusz Wilczyński. The Polish/Swedish drama Sweat directed by Magnus von Horn dominated the award show and won six prizes, including Silver Lion and Best Director

For the first time in the festival's history a feature length animated film took the top prize of Golden Lions. Mariusz Wilczyński's Kill It and Leave This Town is an intimate story about the unfinished conversations with his parents, about missing his friend, whose music is an important guide throughout the film. The film was produced in 2019 by Bombonierka in coproduction with FINA, the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, EC1 Łódź – Miasto Kultury, Letko, NOLABEL, Di Factory, Gigant Films, with production support from the Polish Film Institute.

The Silver Lion went to the drama from Magnus von Horn, a Polish/Swedish coproduction entitled Sweat, following the story of a fitness influencer. The film was shot in 2019 in Warsaw and Łódź, produced by Lava Films' Mariusz Włodarski in coproduction with Zentropa Sweden, EC1 Łódź – Miasto Kultury, Di Factory, Opus Film, Film i Vast, Canal+, Ciné: ma Defacto (associate producer), with the support from the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute and Creative Europe.

The Best Short Film Award went to Alice and the Frog / Alicja i żabka (Poland), an SFP- Munk Studio production directed by an accomplished Polish actress Olga Bołądź with the support of the Polish Film Institute.

Prize Winners:

Main Competition



Grand Prize Golden Lions:

Mariusz Wilczyński, Ewa Puszczyńska, Agnieszka Ścibior for Kill It And Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta (Poland)

Directed by Mariusz Wilczyński

Produced by Bombonierka

Coproduced by FINA, the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, EC1 Łódź – Miasto Kultury, Letko, NOLABEL, Di Factory, Gigant Films

Supported by the Polish Film Institute



Silver Lion:

Sweat (Poland, Sweden)

Directed by Magnus von Horn

Produced by Lava Films

Coproduced by Zentropa Sweden, EC1 Łódź – Miasto Kultury, Di Factory, Opus Film, Film i Vast, Canal+, Ciné: ma Defacto

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute and Creative Europe

"Golden Claw" Prize:

Maciej Bochniak, Leszek Bodzak, Aneta Hickinbotham for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Bochniak

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by TVN, Artpark, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Orka Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Director:

Magnus van Horn for Sweat (Poland, Sweden)

Best Screenplay:

Piotr Domalewski for I Never Cry / Jak najdalej stąd (Poland, Ireland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Produced by Akson Studio

Coproduced by MK1, TVP, Warmia-Masuria Film Fund, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, S481 (Rialtas na hEireann Government of Ireland), Eurimages, Screen Ireland

Supported by the Polish Film Institute



Best Directorial Debut:

Jan Holoubek for 25 Years Of innocence / 25 lat niewinności (Poland)

Directed by Jan Holoubek

Produced by TVN

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Cinematography:

Michał Dymek for Sweat (Poland, Sweden)

Best Music:

Hania Rani for I Never Cry / Jak najdalej stąd (Poland, Ireland)



Best Set Design:

Marek Warszewski for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Bochniak

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by TVN, Artpark, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Orka Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Sound:

Franciszek Kozłowski for Kill It And Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta (Poland)

Best Editing:

Agnieszka Glińska for Sweat (Poland, Sweden)



Best Makeup:

Waldemar Pokromski and Agnieszka Hodowana for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)

Best Costumes:

Dorota Roqueplo for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)

Best Supporting Actress:

Aleksandra Konieczna for Sweat (Poland, Sweden)



Best Supporting Actor:

Tomasz Włosok for How I Became a Gangster. True Story / Jak zostałem gangsterem. Historia prawdziwa (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Kawulski

Produced by Open Mind Production

Coproduced by Next Film, Polsat

Best Actress:

Magdalena Koleśnik for Sweat (Poland, Sweden)



Best Actor:

Piotr Trojan for 25 Years Of innocence / 25 lat niewinności (Poland)

Best Acting Debut:

Zofia Stafiej for I Never Cry / Jak najdalej stąd (Poland, Ireland)

Short Film Competition

Best Short Film

Alice and the Frog / Alicja i żabka (Poland)

Directed by Olga Bołądź

Produced by Munk Studio, Shootme Production, TVN Film, Chimney Poland, Gerlsy

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Special Jury Prize:

Equinox / Równonoc (Poland)

Directed by Daria Kasperek

Produced by Lodz Film School

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Honorable Mention:

Beyond Is The Day / Dalej jest dzień (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Tomcat, Kinghouse

Other awards:

Helograf Prize For Best Cinematography:

Konrada Bloch for The Dress / Sukienka (Poland)

Directed byTadeusz Łysiak

Produced by Warsaw Film School, Dobro, Miło-Post Production Studio, Głośno

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Golden Kangaroo Prize:

Piotr Domalewski for I Never Cry / Jak najdalej stąd (Poland, Ireland)

Don Kichot – Polish Film Club Federation's Prize:

Iwona Siekierzyńska for Amateurs / Amatorzy (Poland)

Directed by Iwona Siekierzyńska

Produced by Autograf Karol Wożbiński

Coproduced by TVP, MX35, Orka Studio, Fonograf

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Arthouse Cinema Network's Prize:

Iwona Siekierzyńska for Amateurs / Amatorzy (Poland)

Amber Lions:

Ewa Lewandowska, Tomasz Mandes and Maciej Kawulski for production and Robert Kijak for distribution of 365 Days / 365 Dni (Poland)

Directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes

Produced by Ekipa, TVN, NEXT FILM