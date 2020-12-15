FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2020: Far Away From Here

GDYNIA: Far Away From Here, the new drama by Piotr Domalewski, coproduced by Poland and Ireland, screened in the main competition of the Gdynia Polish Film Festival , which took place online 8 – 12 December 2020.

The drama follows seventeen-year-old Ola, who has to go to Ireland to bring her father’s remains back to Poland after he died in an accident at a building site. However, what matters most to her is to check whether he had actually set aside the money for a car he had promised her. It is only during the journey that she realises what she has really dreamt of was not a car but a relationship with her father.

"I wanted to talk about things that, for various reasons, did not fit in the first film, and at the same time look at them from a different angle. The very background, this whole émigré entourage, is a space that I know very well and I have the impression that I move very well in it. I used them as the background for the main topic of finding a relationship with my father," director Piotr Domalewski told FNE.

The film was written by Piotr Domalewski, and the DoP for this picture was Piotr Sobociński jr. The cast included Zofia Stafiej, Arkadiusz Jakubik, Kinga Preis and Tomasz Ziętek.

The film was shot in 2019, produced by Akson Studio in coproduction with MK1, TVP, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, S481 (Rialtas na hEireann Government of Ireland), Eurimages, and Screen Ireland, with a budget of 5.5 m PLN / 1.2 m EUR, and with support from the Polish Film Institute. The film opened in Polish cinemas on 25 September 2020 distributed by Forum Film Poland.

Production information:

Akson Studio

Credits:

Director: Piotr Domalewski

Screenwriter: Piotr Domalewski

DoP: Piotr Sobociński jr.

Cast: Zofia Stafiej, Arkadiusz Jakubik, Kinga Preis and Tomasz Ziętek