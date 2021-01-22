Animated Films from Poland, Croatia and Latvia in Race for Oscar Nod

WARSAW: Polish Kill It and Leave This Town by Mariusz Wilczyński, Croatian Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Water Rebus by Dalibor Barić and Latvian My Favourite War by Ilze Burkovska-Jacobsen are among the 27 contenders for a nomination in the Best Animated Feature category at the 93rd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards.

Five nominations will be selected from among the 27 titles and announced at the end of March, with the awards ceremony postponed for late April 2021.

Kill It and Leave This Town was directed, written and shot by Mariusz Wilczyński. It is the director’s intimate story about the unfinished conversations with his parents, about missing his friend, whose music is an important guide throughout the film, and also a portrait of Łódź.

Kill It and Leave This Town was produced by Bombonierka in coproduction with FINA, the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, EC1 Łódź – Miasto Kultury, Letko, NOLABEL, Di Factory, and Gigant Films, with production support from the Polish Film Institute.

Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus is a story about Martin, who tried to fight the system but is now on the run, and conceptual artist Sara. Together, they join a revolutionary commune in the countryside, with the police on their trail.

Dalibor Barić animated, directed and edited the film, and he also wrote the script and music. The film was produced by KAOS with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and the City of Rijeka.

My Favourite War is a coming of age animated documentary recalling the communist past of Latvia through the director’s memories of childhood and adolescence. The film is a Lithuanian/Norwegian coproduction, produced by Ego Media in coproduction with Bivrost Film&TV.