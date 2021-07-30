Kids Kino Industry Selects 24 Projects

WARSAW: Kids Kino Industry , the pitching and co-production forum for feature films and series (live-action, animation and documentaries) for young audiences, has announced the 24 projects for its next edition to be held in Warsaw and online from 28 September to 1 October 2021.

Pitching teams and attendees have the possibility of participating in person or online.

This year's selection consists of 24 projects from 19 countries. Shortlisted from a total of 74 submissions, the 21 selected projects will join three previously chosen projects which won the opportunity to participate in the Kids Kino Industry forum through our cooperation agreements.

The projects No Happily Ever After (Czech Republic) and The Olive Bunch (Cyprus) were included in the line-up after being selected at

The selection consists of 8 live-action, 12 animated, 1 animated/transmedia, 2 live-action/animated projects and 1 documentary, and is made up of 12 films and 12 series.

The selected projects are at different stages of production and will be presented within three sections: In Development (17*), Work in Progress (6) and Market Presentation (1).

Although the pitching sessions and One-To-One meetings are the key points in the KKI programme, the event also offers a wide spectrum of masterclasses, workshops, panel discussions, consultations and many other inspiring activities for those attending.

Accreditation will be on sale from mid-August.

List of the selected projects:

IN DEVELOPMENT

The Adventure of Fram the Polar Bear (Romania)

Duo Animation Production, animated/transmedia film

Anton Starflashman (Germany)

Heimatfilm GmbH + CO KG, live-action/animated film

Dad’s Red Dress (Ireland)

Lunar Pictures, live-action series

Eureka (UK)

Becklow Films Ltd, live-action series

Girls’ Stories (Poland)

Pinot Films, documentary film

The Happy Ones (Latvia)

Atom Art, animated film

Hello Terra (Poland)

Studio Sonica, animated series

Lampo-The Dog That Rode The Trains (Poland)

K and K Selekt, live-action film

My Name Is…(Germany)

Blaue Pampelmuse, animated series

Nine Lives Left (Greece)

Wild at Heart, animated film

No Happily Ever After (Czech Republic)

Helium Film, animated series

The Olive Bunch (Cyprus)

Pixelgiants, animated series

Puppets Saving Television (Croatia)

Jaka produkcija, live-action film

Rainbow Hunters (Chile)

Lunes Animation Studio, animated series

The Talentless (Serbia)

Prikaz Film, live-action film

The Tales of Franz (Austria)

arx anima & NGF Film, animated series

The Wawies (Spain)

Imagic TV, animated series

WORK IN PROGRESS

Game of Minds (Finland)

napafilms, live-action series

Hug me. Honeyseekers (Poland)

Animoon, animated film

I Accidentally Wrote a Book (Hungary)

JUNO11 Pictures Kft., live-action film

John Vardar vs the Galaxy (North Macedonia)

Lynx Animation Studios, animated film

The Websters (Slovakia)

Fool Moon, live-action/animated film/series

Welcome to Mamoko (Poland)

Pigeon, animated series

MARKET PRESENTATION

Beanie (Slovenia)

Senca Studio, live-action film

The line-up will be updated later for projects which are currently being worked on in the Kids Kino Lab script development workshop. If you are ready to develop your script, check the details on the www.kidskinolab.pl website. The call for submissions for the next edition opens in August.

More information, including synopses and statements from the creators of the projects selected for the Kids Kino Industry forum, will be available on the www.kidskinoindustry.pl website shortly.

More information about the selection: https://www.kidskinoindustry.pl/kids-kino-industry-official-selection/

Click HERE for the press release.