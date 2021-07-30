Kids Kino Industry Selects 24 Projects

Pitching teams and attendees have the possibility of participating in person or online.
This year's selection consists of 24 projects from 19 countries. Shortlisted from a total of 74 submissions, the 21 selected projects will join three previously chosen projects which won the opportunity to participate in the Kids Kino Industry forum through our cooperation agreements.
The projects No Happily Ever After (Czech Republic) and The Olive Bunch (Cyprus) were included in the line-up after being selected at
The selection consists of 8 live-action, 12 animated, 1 animated/transmedia, 2 live-action/animated projects and 1 documentary, and is made up of 12 films and 12 series.
The selected projects are at different stages of production and will be presented within three sections: In Development (17*), Work in Progress (6) and Market Presentation (1).
Although the pitching sessions and One-To-One meetings are the key points in the KKI programme, the event also offers a wide spectrum of masterclasses, workshops, panel discussions, consultations and many other inspiring activities for those attending.
Accreditation will be on sale from mid-August.
List of the selected projects:
IN DEVELOPMENT
The Adventure of Fram the Polar Bear (Romania)
Duo Animation Production, animated/transmedia film
Anton Starflashman (Germany)
Heimatfilm GmbH + CO KG, live-action/animated film
Dad’s Red Dress (Ireland)
Lunar Pictures, live-action series
Eureka (UK)
Becklow Films Ltd, live-action series
Girls’ Stories (Poland)
Pinot Films, documentary film
The Happy Ones (Latvia)
Atom Art, animated film
Hello Terra (Poland)
Studio Sonica, animated series
Lampo-The Dog That Rode The Trains (Poland)
K and K Selekt, live-action film
My Name Is…(Germany)
Blaue Pampelmuse, animated series
Nine Lives Left (Greece)
Wild at Heart, animated film
No Happily Ever After (Czech Republic)
Helium Film, animated series
The Olive Bunch (Cyprus)
Pixelgiants, animated series
Puppets Saving Television (Croatia)
Jaka produkcija, live-action film
Rainbow Hunters (Chile)
Lunes Animation Studio, animated series
The Talentless (Serbia)
Prikaz Film, live-action film
The Tales of Franz (Austria)
arx anima & NGF Film, animated series
The Wawies (Spain)
Imagic TV, animated series
WORK IN PROGRESS
Game of Minds (Finland)
napafilms, live-action series
Hug me. Honeyseekers (Poland)
Animoon, animated film
I Accidentally Wrote a Book (Hungary)
JUNO11 Pictures Kft., live-action film
John Vardar vs the Galaxy (North Macedonia)
Lynx Animation Studios, animated film
The Websters (Slovakia)
Fool Moon, live-action/animated film/series
Welcome to Mamoko (Poland)
Pigeon, animated series
MARKET PRESENTATION
Beanie (Slovenia)
Senca Studio, live-action film
The line-up will be updated later for projects which are currently being worked on in the Kids Kino Lab script development workshop. If you are ready to develop your script, check the details on the www.kidskinolab.pl website. The call for submissions for the next edition opens in August.
More information, including synopses and statements from the creators of the projects selected for the Kids Kino Industry forum, will be available on the www.kidskinoindustry.pl website shortly.
