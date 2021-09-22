FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2021: Operation Hyacinth

WARSAW: Piotr Domalewski’s new drama Operation Hyacinth / Hiacynt will be showcased in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , taking place 20-25 September 2021. The film is a Netflix local commission and it is set to premiere on the platform on 13 October 2021.

Operation Hyacinth is a crime story set in the 1980s and it follows Robert, a young policeman with principles, who picks up the trail of a serial killer who targets gays. During the investigation Robert meets Arek. He decides to use him as an informer, unaware of how much this relationship is going to affect not only his work, but also his private life.

Tomasz Ziętek plays Robert, while Arek is played by Hubert Miłkowski. The film also features Ada Chlebicka, Tomasz Schuchardt, Marek Kalita and Agnieszka Suchora.

“The script was inspired by the 1985-87 militia action ‘Hyacinth’, aimed at the milieu of homosexuals of the Polish People's Republic. However, despite its strong historical background, it is not a historical film, but a fictional story about the entanglement in the system, love and pursuit of freedom”, said scriptwriter Marcin Ciastoń.

The script was awarded at the first edition of Script Wars 2015, a competition organised by the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, and it was also among the finalists of the Script Pro competition in 2016, as well as in the semi-finals of the Cannes Golden Plume International Screenwriting Competition (2018) and the LGBTQ Screenwriting Competition (2019).

The film is produced by Joanna Szymańska through Shipsboy as a Polish local production commissioned by Netflix, with the support of the Polish Film Institute.

The film premiered to great critical acclaim at the 2021 New Horizons Film Festival.

Production Information:

Producer:

Shipsboy (Poland)

Joanna Szymańska: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Piotr Domalewski

Screenwriter: Marcin Ciastoń

DoP: Piotr Sobociński Jr.

Cast: Tomasz Ziętek, Hubert Miłkowski, Adrianna Chlebicka, Marek Kalita, Tomasz Schuchardt