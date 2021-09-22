FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2021: My Wonderful Life

WARSAW: Łukasz Grzegorzek's new drama My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie, starring Agata Buzek, will be showcased in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , taking place 20-25 September 2021.

My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie is the third feature film for Grzegorzek. It is a story about a modern woman who tries to reconcile different worlds: family, professional and personal, and it is also the story of a man who tries to keep up with her.

“I'm making this film to answer what family, love and unfulfillment mean to me”, said Łukasz Grzegorzek, the director and screenwriter, who developed his script at the Torino Film Lab and EKRAN+ programmes.

The project was presented at the Sofia Meetings, Polish Days and the Thessaloniki Crossroads Co-Production Forum.

The cast includes Agata Buzek in the lead, accompanied by Jacek Braciak, Małgorzata Zajączkowska, Wiktoria Wolańska and Adam Woronowicz.

The film is produced by Natalia Grzegorzek through Koskino in coproduction with the Lower Silesia Film Centre. The budget was 1 m EUR and the film received production funding from the Polish Film Institute and the MEDIA Creative Europe programme.

The film will open in Polish cinemas on 29 October 2021 distributed by Gutek Film.

Production Information:

Producer:

Koskino (Poland)

Natalia Grzegorzek:

Coproducers:

Lower Silesia Film Centre (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Łukasz Grzegorzek

Screenwriter: Łukasz Grzegorzek

DoP: Weronika Bilska

Cast: Agata Buzek, Jacek Braciak, Małgorzata Zajączkowska, Wiktoria Wolańska, Adam Woronowicz