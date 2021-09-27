FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2021: Mosquito State

GDYNIA: The Polish/American coproduction Mosquito State directed by Filip Jan Rymsza was showcased in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , which took place 20-25 September 2021. Rymsza’s debut feature had its world premiere in the Official Selection of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Bisato d’Oro award for best cinematography.

Mosquito State is set in August 2007. Richard Boca (Beau Knapp), an obsessive Wall Street data analyst, lives isolated from the world in an aesthetically furnished apartment overlooking the Central Park. One day he notices worrying signs: his computer algorithms show anomalies, while the apartment becomes infested with mosquitoes, a plague that pushes him to a mental breakdown. Filip Jan Rymsza co-wrote the script together with Mario Zemero

“The idea came from a reflection on what happened after the presidency of Donald Trump in the USA began. Looking at America in 2016-2017, I looked at 2007 from a new perspective and I started to draw some connections, especially because of the feeling that everything was coming to an end. Today that feeling has returned. We sit in lockdown and wait for some kind of resurgence. It's a very strange coincidence that I finished the film right when this is happening. When I was working on this film, I was thinking about people locked in the city area rather than in the four walls of the apartment”, said director Filip Jan Rymsza.

The cast includes Charlotte Vega, Beau Knapp, Audrey Wasilewski, Daisy Bishop, Jack Kesy and Olivier Martinez.

The film was shot on location in New York and Warsaw in 2020, produced by the Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF in coproduction with Lightcraft and Royal Road Entertainment (USA), with the support of the Polish Film Institute.

Polish distributor Kino Świat hasn't announced the date of the premiere yet.

Production Information:

Producer:

Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF (Poland)

Coproducers:

Lightcraft (Poland)

Royal Road Entertainment (USA)

Credits:

Director: Filip Jan Rymsza

Screenwriters: Filip Jan Rymsza, Mario Zemero

DoP: Eric Koretz

Cast: Charlotte Vega, Beau Knapp, Audrey Wasilewski, Daisy Bishop, Jack Kesy, Olivier Martinez