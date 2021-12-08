BOX OFFICE: Girls From Dubai Tops Polish Box Office

WARSAW: Maria Sadowska's film Girls from Dubai had over 600,000 admissions in its first two weeks in release, making it the most watched local production of 2021.

Following the second weekend since its premiere, the film attracted 602,383 admissions. It hit theatres on 26 November 2021 distributed by Kino Świat and was immediately seen by almost 280,000 viewers in the first three days of screening, setting the record for the best opening in Polish cinema not only this year, but from the beginning of the pandemic.

The script was written by Dimitrij Potochnik, Lucas Coleman, Piotr Stanisław, Markus Moretti, Max Turell. The creative producer is popular Polish singer Dorota "Doda" Rabczewska. The film is inspired by the events described in the book Girls from Dubai by Piotr Krysiak. The film was shot in the summer of 2020, produced by Emil Stępień and his company Ent One Studios Ltd. with private funding. The film has already been released in theatres in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland.