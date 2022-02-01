Munk Studio Extends Submission Deadline for Flagship Programmes Until 28 February 2022

The Munk Studio programmes are aimed at students and graduates of film schools, although the regulations do not exclude the participation of people who - despite the lack of formal film education - have experience. We remain open to talented people associated with various forms of creativity - theatre directors, actors or people working in advertising - emphasises Jerzy Kapuściński, Artistic Director of the SFP Munk Studio. A film school diploma is not a prerequisite for participation in the programme, however, documented directing experience is necessary and above all, a good, interesting, original project - he explains.

Munk Studio informs that in 2022 the First Document programme will gain a new feature. The Artistic Council will pay particular attention to projects focused on contemporary social issues. "Poland today, Poland at the turn of 2021 and 2022, current, current social problems and phenomena, everything that defines us, connects us, divides or builds us as a society - these are the motives that the Council will take into account in the first place." says Jerzy Kapuściński, explaining that the Council decided to react in this way to the deficit of this type of subjects in a contemporary Polish document.

The Munk Studio programmes facilitate debuts and help filmmakers make their first mark in Polish cinema. They have a proven track record of producing films awarded at local and international film festivals and supporting the most promising Polish filmmakers like Piotr Domalewski, Agnieszka Smoczyńska, Maria Sadowska, Bartosz Konopka, Kuba Czekaj, Bartosz Kruhlik, as well as actors Olga Bołądź and Piotr Trojan.