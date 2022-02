WARSAW: The 6th edition of Kids Kino Industry will take place on 27–30 September 2022 in a hybrid format, both in person in Warsaw and online. The international co-production forum will be organised in the frames of the 9th edition of Kids Kino International Film Festival .

The event dedicated for the creators of films and series for young audiences is co-financed by the Creative Europe MEDIA sub-programme, the Polish Film Institute, and Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Poland.

The call for projects will start in April 2022.

