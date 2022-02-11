PRODUCTION: Polish/Hungarian Coproduction Saint Wraps Shooting

WARSAW: Principal photography for Sebastian Buttny's Polish/Hungarian film Saint / Święty wrapped on 11 February 2022. The film has been shot for thirty days in Poznań and Gniezno.

The film tells the story of Citizens' Militia lieutenant Andrzej Baran, who is assigned the most difficult case in his career, which nobody around him seems to want solved. The main roles are played by Mateusz Kościukiewicz, Lena Góra, Dobromir Dymecki and Leszek Lichota. Gdynia Polish Film Festival's Golden Lion winner Łukasz Gutt is the DoP.

Saint is produced by Izabela Kiszka-Hoflik from IKH Pictures Production in coproduction with TVP, CETA, Dolnośląski Fundusz Filmowy (DCF) and László Kántor through Hungarian Matrix Film, and in partnership with Region Wielkopolska. The film has been financially supported by the Polish Film Institute and the National Film Institute - Hungary.

The theatrical premiere is planned for the spring of 2023, with TVP Dystrybucja Kinowa as distributor.

Production information:

Producer:

IKH Pictures Production (Poland)

Coproducers:

Matrix Film (Hungary)

TVP (Poland)

CETA (Poland)

Dolnośląski Fundusz Filmowy (DCF) (Poland)

Region Wielkopolska (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Sebastian Buttny

DoP: Łukasz Gutt

Cast: Mateusz Kościukiewicz, Lena Góra, Dobromir Dymecki and Leszek Lichota