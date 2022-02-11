PRODUCTION: Polish/Hungarian Coproduction Saint Wraps Shooting

The film tells the story of Citizens' Militia lieutenant Andrzej Baran, who is assigned the most difficult case in his career, which nobody around him seems to want solved. The main roles are played by Mateusz Kościukiewicz, Lena Góra, Dobromir Dymecki and Leszek Lichota. Gdynia Polish Film Festival's Golden Lion winner Łukasz Gutt is the DoP.
Saint is produced by Izabela Kiszka-Hoflik from IKH Pictures Production in coproduction with TVP, CETA, Dolnośląski Fundusz Filmowy (DCF) and László Kántor through Hungarian Matrix Film, and in partnership with Region Wielkopolska. The film has been financially supported by the Polish Film Institute and the National Film Institute - Hungary.
The theatrical premiere is planned for the spring of 2023, with TVP Dystrybucja Kinowa as distributor.
Production information:
Producer:
IKH Pictures Production (Poland)
Coproducers:
Matrix Film (Hungary)
TVP (Poland)
CETA (Poland)
Dolnośląski Fundusz Filmowy (DCF) (Poland)
Region Wielkopolska (Poland)
Credits:
Director: Sebastian Buttny
DoP: Łukasz Gutt
Cast: Mateusz Kościukiewicz, Lena Góra, Dobromir Dymecki and Leszek Lichota