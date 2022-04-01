Disney+ To Be Launched in 16 FNE Partner Countries

WARSAW: Disney+ will be launched in 42 new countries in May-June 2022, including in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia, where the streaming service of The Walt Disney Company will be launched on 14 June 2022.

Users will have the possibility to download unlimited content on up to 10 devices and to add up to seven different profiles. Watching on up to four devices simultaneously will also be available.