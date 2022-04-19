CD Projekt Switches to Unreal Engine 5 for New Witcher Game

WARSAW: Polish CD Projekt has announced another project set in The Witcher game series universe. The company will use the Unreal Engine 5 technology, which is expected to become the future of entertainment including filmmaking.

It is possible that Ciri will become the new main character of the game, replacing Geralt, which would connect this game series to the Netflix show set in the same universe.

CD Projekt will also use the Unreal Engine 5 tool to produce their new project. The Unreal Engine computer game engine is produced by the Epic Games company. Originally used in first-person shooter games, over time it also began to be used in other genres of computer games, and its 5th edition made a splash in the filmmaking world in 2019, when the creators of The Mandalorian Disney+ series showcased its full technological use in films, creating stunning 3D effects.

Due to this and the high technological level (16 years of engine development with great financial support), many game developers are willing to use it. It supports, among others, Windows, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and iOS platforms Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and the Google Stadia platform.

“We're transitioning from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5, embarking on a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games. It covers not only the licensing, but also the technical development of Unreal Engine 5 as well as potential future versions of the Unreal Engine. We will be working closely with the developers at Epic Games with the primary goal of helping to adapt the engine to the open world experience”, CD Projekt said in a press release.