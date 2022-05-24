Jacek Bromski Reelected as Polish Filmmakers Association President

WARSAW: Jacek Bromski has been re-elected as the head of the Polish Filmmakers Association . The director, screenwriter and producer has been running the association continuously since 1996.

The General Meeting of the Members of the Polish Filmmakers Association, which took place on 21 May 2022 in Warsaw, elected the new authorities, announced the SFP. Jacek Bromski was again appointed chairman of the association by a vast majority of votes. It is an expression of the great trust of the film community and recognition for the achievements in the previous - very difficult - term.

"The Polish Filmmakers Association was established over half a century ago to influence the shape of Polish cinema and to protect filmmakers and represent their interests. We are faithful to the idea that shaped us to this day. We represent many creative circles, we differ in many matters, but we are united by a common concern for Polish cinematography," said Jacek Bromski after the election.

The most important tasks of the new board of the Polish Filmmakers Association include the implementation of the Directive on copyright in the digital market, which will allow the inclusion of Internet royalties and the adoption of the Act on the rights of a professional artist. Today, many authors are beyond the systemic access to the National Health Fund and the Social Insurance Institution, and the current tax solutions are not adapted to the specificity of their work. This is the purpose of updating the list of media and adapting it to the current, common, technological solutions.

Jacek Bromski has been the president of the Association since 1996, when he replaced Jerzy Domaradzki, who went abroad. Since then, he has been elected seven times as the President of the Main Board of the SFP.