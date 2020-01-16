BERLIN: Projects and producers from Romania, Poland, Croatia and Bulgaria have been selected for the Berlinale Co-Production Market (22-26 February 2020).
Six projects from Poland, Romania and Bulgaria are among the 36 feature film projects from 34 countries selected for the various sections of the Berlinale Co-Production Market 2020.
Among them is the new project Death and the Maiden by the Romanian director Adina Pintilie, who received the Golden Bear in 2018 for Touch Me Not (Manekino Film), as well as the new project Sleepwalkers by another acclaimed Romanian director, Radu Jude.
The Croatian company Kinorama will take part in the Company Matching section alongside other four production companies worldwide.
Projects from FNE Partners Selected for Berlinale Co-Production Market 2020:
Official Project Selection Berlinale Co-Production Market 2020:
Salt Lake (Poland)
Directed by Kasia Rosłaniec
Produced by Mañana
Transit Times / Tranzit (Romania, Germany, Moldova)
Directed by Ana-Felicia Scutelnicu
Produced by Mobra Films, Weydemann Bros
Supported by MEDIA- Creative Europe
“Berlinale Directors” Projects:
Death and the Maiden (Romania)
Directed by Adina Pintilie
Produced by Manekino Film
The Herd (Bulgaria)
Directed by Milko Lazarov
Produced by Red Carpet
“Rotterdam-Berlinale Express”:
Sleepwalkers (Romania)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by Microfilm
Talent Project Market” – Projects and Producer Talents
Just (USA, Poland)
Directed by Jack Turits
Produced by Jack Turits Studio
Company Matching:
Kinorama (Croatia)