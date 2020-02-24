Monday 24 February
Party Alert
All parties and events require invitations from the organisers
14:00-16:30 European Film Forum
Landesvertretung Schleswig-Holstein, In den Ministergärten 8, 10117 Berlin
16:30 European Film Forum Cocktail
15:00-17:00 SOFA Cocktail
15:00-17:00 LIM2020 Gathering during the Berlinale
Drinks & Exchanges with LIM's team.
18:00 Eurovod drinks
20:00 Ukrianian Film party
22:30 Co-Production Rocks party hosted by Berlinale Co-Production Market, Sofia Meetings, Producers Network (Cannes), Transilvania Pitch Stop (Cluj-Napoca), CineLink (Sarajevo), New Nordic Films (Haugesund), Baltic Event (Tallinn), When East Meets West (Trieste) & CineMart (Rotterdam)
21:30-23:00 EAVE Get Together
Screening Alert
09:00 Father / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) Panorama / World Premiere
Directed by Srdan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik
Coproduced by Propeler Film, Vertigo, SCCA/Pro.Ba
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Film Fund, France’s CNC - Cinéma du Monde, Germany’s MDM Fund, ZDF Arte, Eurimages and the MEDIA Creative Europe
Sales: The Match Factory
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 7
09:00 The Royal Train (Austria, Romania)
Directed by Johannes Holzhausen
Produced by Navigator Film Production
Sales: Wide House
Market Screening
CinemaxX 16
09:00 Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (F.&.M.E.), Madants, Furia Film
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Sales: Films Boutique
Market Screening
CinemaxX 4
09:45 When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit (Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic)
Directed by Caroline Link
Produced by Sommerhaus Filmproduktion
Sales: Beta Cinema
Market Screening
Cubix 2
09:45 The House With a Lock (Romania, Spain)
Dircted by Diana Gavra
Produced by Pintadera Film srl
Market Screening
Zoo Palast Club B
10:00 The Sleepers (Czech Republic)
Directed by Ivan Zacharias
Sales: HBO Central Europe
Market Screening
Zoo Palast Club A
11:00 Poppy Field (Romania)
Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu
Produced by Icon Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, Media Investment Communication, Cinema City and the MEDIA Programme – Creative Europe
Sales: Patra Spanou Film Marketing & Consulting
Market Screening (Premiere, Invite Only)
Arsenal 2
11:00 Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland) Encounters
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by Point Film (RO), Radio and Television of Slovakia (SK), Negativ (CZ), Film and Music Entertainment (IE), Libra Film Productions (RO), Hai Hui Entertainment (RO), sentimentalfilm (SK)
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Romanian Film Centre
Sales: Loco Films
Festival Screening (press)
CinemaxX 3
11:20 Negative Numbers (Georgia, France, Italy)
Directed by Uta Beria
Produced by Magnet films in coproduction with Tbilisi-based Alief, France’s Wide Management and Italy’s 39Films
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center and Eurimages
Sales: WIDE
Market Screening
Dffb Cinema
14:00 What Remains / Re-visited / Was bleibt / Šta ostaje (Germany, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina) Forum / World premiere
Directed by Clarissa Thieme
Festival Screening
Werkstattkino@silent green
14:35 Truth And Justice (Estonia)
Directed by Tanel Toom
Produced by Allfilm
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute and a private investor Armin Karu
Sales: Films Boutique
Market Screening
Gropius Bau Cinema
14:35 Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis (Latvia)
Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs
Produced by Kultfilma
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Sales: Eyewell AB
Market Screening
CinemaxX 11
15:00 Pari (Greece, France, Netherlands, Bulgaria)
Directed by Siamak Etemadi
Sales: Heretic Outreach
Market Screening
CinemaxX 13
16:00 Mare (Switzerland, Croatia) Panorama / World premiere
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Produced by Okofilm Productions
Coproduced by Dinaridi Film, ZDF Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, ARTE, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages
Sales: Be For Films
Festival Screening
Cubix 9
16:50 collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)
Directed by Alexander Nanau
Produced by Romania’s Alexander Nanau Production in coproduction with Luxembourg’s Samsa Film and HBO Europe
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxemburg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu and MDR Germany
Sales: Cinephil
Market Screening
CinemaxX 18
17:30 Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland) Encounters
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by Point Film (RO), Radio and Television of Slovakia (SK), Negativ (CZ), Film and Music Entertainment (IE), Libra Film Productions (RO), Hai Hui Entertainment (RO), sentimentalfilm (SK)
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Romanian Film Centre
Sales: Loco Films
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 7
18:30 Isaac (Lithuania)
Directed by Jurgis Matulevicius
Produced by Film Jam Productions
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Market Screening
CinemaxX 17
19:30 Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscul (Romania) Forum / International premiere
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the MEDIA Programme in association with nomada.solo
Sales: Best Friend Forever
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 4
21:15 Freud (Austria, Germany, Czech Republic) Berlinale Series
Directed by Marvin Kren, Benjamin Hessler, Stefan Brunner
Produced by Satel Film
Coproduced by Bavaria Fiction, Mia Film
Supported by Filmfonds Wien (Vienna Film Fund)
Broadcaster: ORF, Netflix
Sales: ZDF Enterprises
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 1
22:00 Kill It and Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedz z tego miasta (Poland) Encounters
Directed by Mariusz Wilczyński
Produced by Studio Wilka
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Festival Screening
International
Tuesday 25 February
Party Alert
All parties and events require invitations from the organisers
17:00 Bulgarian Happy Hour
17:00 Georgian National Film Center Cocktail
On the occasion of Georgia celebrating 15 years at the European Film Market
18:00-20:00 European Film Academy Berlinale Reception
Screening Alert
09:00 Mare (Switzerland, Croatia) Panorama / World premiere
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Produced by Okofilm Productions
Coproduced by Dinaridi Film, ZDF Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, ARTE, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages
Sales: Be For Films
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 7
09:15 Mucha: The Story of an Artist Who Created a Style (Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Roman Vavra
Sales: New Docs
Market Screening
CinemaxX 17
10:00 Leaf / Lístek (Czech Republic) Generation Kplus / World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Aliona Baranova
and
Mishou (Germany, Bulgaria) Generation Kplus / World premiere / Animation / Short film
Directed by Milen Vitanov
Festival Screening
Urania
11:00 Rounds (Bulgaria, Serbia)
Directed by Stefan Komandarev
Produced by Argo Film in cooperation with Serbia’s SEE Film PRO and with financial participation of France’s Deuxième Ligne Films and EZ Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center and Film Center Serbia
Sales: Beta Cinema
Market Screening
CinemaxX 12
11:00 The Campaign / Berliner (Romania)
Directed by Marian Crisan
Produced by Rova Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Salonta City Hall and local investors
Sales: Picture Tree International GmbH
Market Screening
CinemaxX 15
12:30 Kill It and Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedz z tego miasta (Poland) Encounters
Directed by Mariusz Wilczyński
Produced by Studio Wilka
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 1
12:40 Scumbag / Sviňa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská and Rudolf Biermann
Produced by Slovak CinemArt SK, Czech IN Film Praha and Magic Seven Slovakia
Sales: Princ Films
Market Screening
CinemaxX 16
14:30 The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania) Generation 14plus / Documentary / Debut film
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Produced by Albatros Communicos (Ukraine), Moonmakers (Lithuania) www.moonmakers.lt
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Ukrainian State Agency, IDFA Bertha Fund Classic and IDFA Bertha Fund Europe Co-production
Sales: CAT&Docs
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 1
14:30 Lessons of Love (Poland)
Directed by Małgorzata Goliszewska, Kasia Mateja
Produced by Widok Films, HBO Europe, Pomerania Regional Fund, MX35 Ruzik Wajda Sp. j., Aura Films
Sales: Autlook Filmsales
Market Screening
CinemaxX 16
15:00 Numbers/ Nomery (Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic, France) Berlinale Special
Directed by Oleg Sentsov in collaboration with Akhtem Seitablaiev
Produced by 435 Films
Coproduced by Apple Film
Supported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, the Polish Film Institute
Sales: Latido Films
Festival Screening
Cubix 6
18:00 Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland) Encounters
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by Point Film (RO), Radio and Television of Slovakia (SK), Negativ (CZ), Film and Music Entertainment (IE), Libra Film Productions (RO), Hai Hui Entertainment (RO), sentimentalfilm (SK)
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech State Cinematography Fund, the Romanian Film Centre
Sales: Loco Films
Festival Screening
Cubix 6
18:00 collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)
Directed by Alexander Nanau
Produced by Romania’s Alexander Nanau Production in coproduction with Luxembourg’s Samsa Film and HBO Europe
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxemburg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu and MDR Germany
Sales: Cinephil
Market Screening
Dffb Cinema
21:00 Pari (Greece, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria) Panorama / World premiere / Debut film
Directed by Siamak Etemadi
Sales: Heretic Outreach
Festival Screening
CinemaxX 7
21:30 Atkūrimas (Lithuania) Berlinale Shorts
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Festival Screening
Cubix 9
22:00 FREM (Czech Republic, Slovakia) Forum / International premiere
Directed by Viera Čákanyová
Produced by Hypermarket Film
Coproduced by Punkchart Films
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Festival Screening
Zoo Palast 2
22:30 W.R. – Mysteries of the organism / W.R. – misterije organizma (1971)
Directed by Dusan Makavjev
Produced by Neoplanta (Yugoslavia), Telepool (Germany)
Festival Screening
Arsenal Cinema 1